PSA, the internationally renowned security and systems integrator consortium, and the Security Industry Association (SIA), global trade association for global security solution providers, has announced CyberTEC powered by SIA, an exclusive cyber security track for PSA TEC 2020. CyberTEC will feature sessions on cyber-attack risk mitigation, cyber security managed services, cyber hygiene compliance and more.
PSA TEC 2020
PSA also announced TEC 2020 keynote speaker Alec Ross, a New York Times best-selling author and former senior advisor for innovation with the U.S. Department of State. The keynote address will be presented by SIA and take place on Wednesday, April 22, at 7:30 a.m. in the Plaza Ballroom.
We are thrilled to work together with SIA in developing our cybersecurity education for PSA TEC 2020"
“We are thrilled to work together with SIA in developing our cybersecurity education for PSA TEC 2020 and presenting Alec Ross as our keynote speaker,” said Anthony Berticelli, vice president of operations for PSA. “SIA’s team has invaluable connections in the industry, and partnering with them has raised the bar for the CyberTEC track. Likewise, the insight that Mr. Ross can provide will be thought provoking for all security industry professionals.”
CyberTEC track
Ross is one of America’s renowned experts on innovation, having worked with the US State Department during the Obama administration on goals of maximising the potential of technology and innovation in the service of America’s diplomatic goals. He advanced the State Department’s interests on a range of issues including internet freedom, cyber security, disaster response and the use of network technologies in conflict zones.
Ross’ best-selling book, The Industries of the Future, explores the technological and economic trends and developments that will shape the next decade, from cyber security and big data to the commercialisation of genomics to the code-ification of money, markets and trust.
Security and audio-visual markets event
PSA TEC 2020 will be held April 20- 23 at the Sheraton Downtown in Denver, Colorado, and is the premier education and networking event for all professional systems integrators in the security and audio-visual markets. This year’s conference will feature over 125 education sessions, workshops and certification offerings from top industry experts and partner organisations categorised into dedicated learning tracks focused on job function.
Attendees will leave TEC with ways to improve operational efficiencies and add additional value to their businesses
The educational content includes sessions for systems integration professionals with a desire to stay relevant and thrive in changing markets through personal and professional development. Attendees will leave TEC with ways to improve operational efficiencies, add additional value to their businesses and their customers’ journeys and support emerging market trends from their own vantage points. A complete list of the sessions can be found here.
Spreading awareness of cyber security
“SIA and PSA have worked effectively together to improve the industry’s awareness of cyber security. The CyberTEC track powered by SIA reinforces the commitment both organisations have made to ensuring the industry has access to the training it needs to reduce cyber risk and open doors to new business opportunities,” said Don Erickson, CEO, SIA. “We’re also very happy to sponsor TEC keynote speaker Alec Ross; we believe his message perfectly captures the spirit of innovation that PSA operators and SIA members deliver in their businesses and security technology solutions.”
SIA is the globally renowned trade association for global security solution providers, with over 1,000 innovative member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry. PSA is the international systems integrator consortium made up of the most progressive security and audio-visual systems integrators in North America.