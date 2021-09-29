PSA Security Network (PSA), the world’s renowned consortium of professional systems integrators and USAV has announced a new partnership with TSI APAC Hub (TSI), for PSA and USAV.
This partnership in the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) will increase PSA and USAV outreach to the system integrators and technology partners, in APAC and MEA regions, who provide solutions and services in various verticals, such as cinema, corporate, education, energy and utilities, government, healthcare, hospitality, retail, transportation, and large venues.
PSA and USAV partner with TSI APAC Hub
“Our new partnership with TSI further exemplifies a commitment from PSA and USAV, to grow internationally and support the connection of systems integrators, and technology partners, across the globe,” said Matt Barnette, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PSA Security Network.
Matt Barnette adds, “Our industry is seeing globalisation occur rapidly and PSA and USAV aim to be at the forefront of this movement.”
Assist PSA and USAV in on-boarding technology integrators
Andy Tan, CTS has been appointed Director for TSI APAC Hub (TSI) and serves as the main point of contact. Andy will assist PSA and USAV in recruiting, contracting and on-boarding technology integrators, and manufacturers to TSI, and the international partner programme in APAC and MEA regions.
Andy will also foster networking and collaboration opportunities between USAV integrators and other international partner programme members, while supporting PSA and USAV participation at relevant APAC and MEA region trade events.
PSA and USAV’s global expansion plan
“I am very excited to be a part of PSA and USAV, serving as the ‘Ambassador’ for Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa,” said Andy Tan, the CTS Director of TSI APAC Hub, adding “I look forward to continuing to bridge the integrator network in these areas, with PSA and USAV partners, providers and integrators, and to carry out the mission of PSA and USAV's international expansion plan initiative.
Andy Tan further stated, “This is timely at an intersection where the global economy is slowly reopening and current pandemic restrictions have begun to ease. We are steering through this ever-changing landscape and working on the future of learning. I believe that the power of technology, no matter how it evolves or changes, the ultimate aim in educating, mentoring and sharing how people communicate and experience the world.”
Enhancing reach of global members
PSA and USAV integrators are among the best in the security and AV industries, and this partnership will allow these integrators to expand their service areas and industry resources. PSA and USAV join TSI, in efforts to increase the global presence of their members.