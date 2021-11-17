PSA Security Network, the globally renowned consortium of professional systems integrators, has announced its partnership with Zenitel, an international provider of intelligent communication solutions and products.
This new partnership agreement will provide PSA Security Network’s members and owners, an opportunity to work with Zenitel directly.
PSA - Zenital partnership
Our partnership with Zenitel is a major step in the convergence of technologies between the sound/audio and security industries"
“While PSA owners and members have long been able to purchase Zenitel products in the PSA network, our new partnership will allow them another channel to purchase Zenitel products,” said Chris Salazar-Mangrum, PSA Security Network’s Vice President (VP) of Technology Partners.
Chris adds, “Our partnership with Zenitel is a major step in the convergence of technologies between the sound/audio and security industries.”
Zenitel intelligent communication solutions
Zenitel intelligent communication solutions have been available to the PSA members and owners through other technology partner agreements, and will continue to be available through those partners.
Specifically adding Zenitel to the PSA network of technology partners increases the opportunity of the network, to be exposed to the communication offerings for Zenitel’s intelligent communication systems. Zenitel's primary system offering is within IP public address, intercom and radio disciplines.
“The PSA/Zenitel partnership is a powerful combination for the security industry,” said Dan Rothrock, President of Zenitel Americas, adding “We are excited about this opportunity to expand our reach into an industry-leading buying group and to give them a personal look at our product portfolio that allows people to hear, be heard and be understood, in every situation.”
Video surveillance, access control and audio
Zenitel believes that modern security systems should involve video surveillance, access control and audio, to offer well-rounded and responsive information management, and security platforms, all communicating with each other, and providing actionable insight into risks, and potential physical breaches.
Audio is the new value hub of the connected enterprise. Simply put, a silent security system cannot be an effective security system.