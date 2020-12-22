PSA Security Network (PSA), the globally renowned systems integrator consortium, has announced the appointment of Matt Barnette as its next Chief Executive Officer. PSA’s current CEO, Bill Bozeman, plans to retire from the organisation in 2021. Matt Barnette most recently served as Vice President of Physical Access Control Solutions North America Business Unit for HID Global and previously held the role of President at Mercury Security.
“We are thrilled Matt has accepted our offer to be PSA’s next CEO,” said Board Chairman, Dan Budinoff, adding “Finding a replacement for Bill was no easy feat, but after an extensive search, Matt’s reputation in the industry, unparalleled experience and leadership acumen proved to be the perfect combination to lead PSA into the future.”
Physical security industry expert
Matt Barnette is a seasoned veteran in the physical security industry with over 30 years of experience in management and executive roles. He first joined Mercury Security back in June 2016. After the successful sale of Mercury Security to HID Global in October 2017, Barnette maintained the operational responsibility for the Mercury business worldwide, in addition to leading the HID Government Solutions Business (PIV) division and the HID Global Accounts organisation.
“I’ve had the privilege of knowing Matt for many years and believe PSA is in very capable hands,” said Bill Bozeman, adding “I am proud of all we have accomplished at PSA. The organisation is in exceptional health and will continue to grow and prosper with Matt at the helm.”
Member of Security Integration Hall of Fame
Bill Bozeman has over 40 years of experience in the security systems integration business and has been PSA’s CEO since 2000. He has won many prestigious industry awards, including the Paul Marcus Award and is a member of the Security Integration Hall of Fame.
Bozeman was recognised as one of the 25 Most Influential Security Executives and received the George Lippert memorial award, recognising outstanding contributions to the Security Industry Association (SIA). In 2020, he received The Security Legend Award by Security Systems News.
Cyber security and managed services firm
“Bill leaves a tremendous legacy at PSA and I am honoured to have been selected for this role,” said Matt Barnette, adding “PSA’s mission is more important than ever for systems integrators and the company has been leading the way in cyber security, managed services and emerging technologies in our industry.”
Matt Barnette began his security career in 1991 and has overseen sales, marketing, operations and corporate activities and initiatives during his tenure. Prior to Mercury/HID, Barnette was President of AMAG Technology – a G4S Company and spent 12 years working in various roles within the global organisation.
Barnette starts at PSA on January 1, 2021, and will work alongside Bozeman for a transitional period. Bozeman and Barnette will both be present at PSA TEC, May 3 – 6, 2021, to discuss the state of PSA and the security industry as a whole.