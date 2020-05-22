PSA, one of the world’s largest consortium of professional systems integrators, announced the addition of Arxys to its network. Arxys solves complex industry application challenges by leveraging a deep understanding of the complete environment to create a purpose-built, highly optimised appliance solution.
“We are pleased to welcome Arxys as a vendor partner,” said Tim Brooks, PSA’s Vice President of Sales and Vendor Management. “Their VideoX line provides an elegant solution to complex problems, helping our integrators bring more value and solidify their client relationships.”
Arxys has been crafting data protection and data analytics appliances for the most demanding organisations for more than 27 years. By combining storage, compute, networking and virtualisation on commodity hardware, Arxys orchestrates the complexity of disparate systems into a synthesised solution.
“PSA Security is a unique organisation that is delivering superior value to the security industry. Arxys and PSA Security are together bringing new levels of performance, protection and efficiency to security systems integrators,” said Deborah Inman, Arxys’ President. “Our VideoX Appliances are changing the equation for security integrators and helping them win new deals in these challenging times.”
VideoX Appliances deliver hardware accelerated technologies like video motion detection and encryption to drive enterprise grade video surveillance recording for leading VMS’s in a powerful, efficient and high-performance network video recorder appliance. Certified and Validated with the world’s leading VMS platforms, VideoX Appliances offer GPU powered video motion detection, enterprise class storage and retention.
The VideoX Appliance platform includes Enterprise, Professional and Base models to bring activated hardware acceleration and advanced data protection to mid-size to massive security projects. For more information about Arxys or other offerings from PSA’s trusted partners, users can visit the company’s official website.