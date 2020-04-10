PSA, the security and systems integrator consortium, announces it will cancel TEC 2020 due to COVID-19. Originally PSA’s leadership team sought to reschedule the April 2020 event for later in the year but has resolved to cancel altogether after more examination.
“It was a very difficult decision to cancel TEC for 2020 and our team worked hard to find other solutions,” said Candice Aragon, PSA’s director of marketing. “Ultimately, with the uncertainty in the world right now, it is hard to plan an event when we do not know how our industry and integrators will be affected in the coming months. We are focused on keeping PSA operating as regularly as possible and providing the support our integrators need in these challenging times.”
Frequently asked questions
PSA has released frequently asked questions for registered attendees, speakers and sponsors of TEC 2020. TEC 2021 will be held May 3 – 6, 2021, at the Sheraton Downtown Denver in Denver, Colorado. PSA is also rethinking its annual Leadership Convention in October.
Organisers are considering an event entirely dedicated to serving PSA integrators and partners with specialised content and networking that will allow them to reinvent their businesses in a post COVID-19 economy. More information about this event will be released in the coming weeks. PSA is hosting a series of COVID-19 Roundtable webinars to discuss how the virus is impacting integrators. In addition to the webinars, PSA has compiled numerous resources specific to the security and AV industries to help integrators navigate these challenging times.
Successful systems integrators
PSA is the systems integrator consortium made up of the most progressive security and audio-visual systems integrators in North America. Combined, PSA members boast over 400 branch locations, employ over 7,500 industry professionals and are responsible for over $4.5 billion annually in security, fire, life safety and pro audio-visual installations.
PSA’s mission is to empower its owners to become the most successful systems integrators in the markets they serve. PSA brings this mission to life by partnering with product and solution providers, delivering unparalleled education and training programs and by offering a variety of distinctive services that can enhance any company’s operations.