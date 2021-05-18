Download PDF version Contact company
PSA, one of the world’s largest consortium of professional systems integrators announced the addition of 3millID to its network.

3millID specialises in working closely, in a consultative approach, with the largest global companies to specify and customise secure key solutions for DESFire reader and credential deployment and transitioning customers from legacy proximity technologies.

3millID is an excellent addition to our line-up of high-security credential and reader suppliers,” said Tim Brooks, PSA’s vice president of sales and vendor management. “The products offered by 3millID are widely used by our integrators and we are thrilled about the new partnership.”

Traditional proximity cards

3millID’s offering includes the transition from traditional proximity cards utilising a comprehensive platform supporting Wiegand, secure channel OSDP and mobile credentials.

3millID provides traditional proximity cards, mid-level secure MIFARE credentials, and readers and provides high security, multi-technology DESFire EV2 readers and DESFire credentials utilising mutual authentication and encryption.

Enhanced access control systems  

Working in partnership with PSA provides a great opportunity to expand 3millID’s market penetration across a large group of leading security integrators,” said John Menzel, 3millID president.

PSA’s reputation for security education and training is paramount as integration companies are in the early innings of what is anticipated to be a decade-long, industry-wide, and upgrading of most existing Proximity and Wiegand-based access control systems to the latest secure technologies including OSDP and DESFire.”

Mobile access

3millID also provides readers supporting LEGIC technology and Mobile BTLE credentials and mobile access readers utilizing a proven technology platform.

It serves financial institutions, telecommunications companies, healthcare companies, government agencies, transportation companies, technology companies, higher education institutions, and the general industry.

