PSA, the consortium of professional systems integrators, announces the addition of Tyco Cloud to its Managed Security Service Provider Program (MSSP). Tyco Cloud is a cloud-based physical security management suite from Johnson Controls developed for video surveillance, access control, intelligence, and integration services on an open and modern micro services architecture.
“Tyco Cloud has more than 20 years of experience providing cloud-based security services,” said Tim Brooks, PSA’s vice president of sales and vendor management. “As our industry moves more and more towards cloud-based offerings, Tyco Cloud is an important addition to our lineup of products.”
Digital revenue streams
Tyco Cloud provides the cost efficiency of software as a service (SaaS) with the simplicity of secure cloud connected hardware. Since its inception, Tyco Cloud has helped customers store and manage over 25 billion minutes of video surveillance in the cloud and is available in 140 countries.
"PSA is a leading distributor with a powerful history of delivering best in class physical security technologies as well as the training and support their members need to take advantage of the digital transformation happening in our industry," said Martin Renkis, General Manager of Global Cloud Solutions for Physical Security at Johnson Controls. "We are focused on providing the best solutions to create new digital revenue streams for the PSA members and cost-effective value for their customers."
On-premise security infrastructure
Cloud computing improves efficiency, reduces IT costs, and streamlines application management, while increasing scalability, availability, security, and convenience compared to traditional on-premise security infrastructure.
Integrators in the PSA Network can leverage the power of IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence for security with Tyco Cloud. PSA’s MSSP program hinges on uniting partners in cybersecurity and cloud-based security solutions, offering training and certification opportunities and financing options with assistance from PSA.