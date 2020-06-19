Proxyclick, the globally renowned provider of enterprise visitor management software, has launched ‘Touchless Check-in’ to provide enterprises with a contactless check-in solution at the front desk for every step of the visitor journey.
"Visibility into who is entering or leaving your premises has become more critical than ever during this global crisis," said Gregory Blondeau, Founder and CEO of Proxyclick.
‘Touchless Check-in’ contactless solution
Gregory adds, "Companies are realising that understanding who's potentially come into contact with the virus is the only way to ensure employees their workplace is safe. Our mission since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis has been to give companies this level of insight, and our new contactless check-in solution serves as a natural extension of our efforts to help companies worldwide provide a safe return to work for their employees."
With millions of employees, visitors, and contractors set to re-enter corporate premises around the world, Proxyclick's solution will allow organisations to perform sufficient due diligence to mitigate liability risks. The new offering introduces a completely contactless solution with no physical interaction necessary from check-in to check-out of a facility.
Primary benefits and features include:
- Screening: Visitors can be screened according to each company's health and safety protocol, via Proxyclick's remote registration Physical check-ins happen with a unique QR code assigned to each visitor once they've passed the screening process.
- Security: It's fully integrated with all Proxyclick security features, including access control integration possibilities with Nedap, Lenel, C-CURE 9000, S2, Genetec, etc.
- Compliance: Data retention periods can be automated for any visitor information collected during the screening process.
Effective visitor management system
We've been able to use Proxyclick quite efficiently in how we manage visitors"
"We're dealing with a combination of distribution centers, warehouses, manufacturing facilities, and admin sites. We've been able to use Proxyclick quite efficiently in how we manage visitors," said Deborah Pangallo, AVP of Facility Safety at L'Oréal.
Deborah adds, "We've been able to quickly change our visitor workflows and develop health and safety questionnaires, present them to management, and roll it out to all 34 sites."
User provisioning and single sign-on authentication
The Touchless Check-in can be implemented quickly with Proxyclick's user provisioning and single sign-on authentication. This is especially important for global enterprises with large headcounts needing quick and easy onboarding for their employees.
"We understand that a safe return to work is a priority worldwide," said Geoffroy De Cooman, Proxyclick's Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer. He adds, "It starts with implementing the right technology at the front desk so you don't have to sacrifice efficiency and privacy."
This new release comes on the heels of significant company momentum. This past January, the company closed a US$ 15 million Series B funding round led by Five Elms Capital with participation from Series A investor JOIN Capital.