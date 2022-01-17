Surveillance storage provider PROMISE Technology (or 'PROMISE') will debut its new Vess A8000 Series, a robust and intelligent that perfectly balances customers’ rising needs for larger storage capacity and high-quality surveillance video performance, at the 23rd Intersec showcase in Dubai from Jan 16-18, 2022, stand S1-H16, Hall SAEED 1.
The Vess A8000 Series strengthens the PROMISE Surveillance portfolio, enabling its security and surveillance customers to grow with data-intensive digital trends such as the use of Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) and artificial intelligence (AI) in real-time monitoring.
Comprehensive surveillance solutions
“PROMISE has been bringing purpose-build and customised IP video data solutions to surveillance customers around the world in the past decade,” said Alice Chang, Chief Sales Officer, PROMISE Technology. “Given the rapid pace of growth and needs within the global surveillance industry, our strengths in adaptability and compatibility are our commitment to our customers and partners to tackle the emerging challenges and opportunities with PROMISE comprehensive surveillance solutions.”
The Vess A8000 Series comprising of the Vess A8120, A8600 and A8800 models
The Vess A8000 Series comprising of the Vess A8120, A8600 and A8800 models, comes equipped with the PROMISE expertise in data storage and experience in working with tier-one surveillance ecosystem partners to ensure the most reliable, flexible, and trustworthy solutions for surveillance projects in different scales.
Processor intensive applications
The Vess A8120 is a versatile appliance performing one of three roles: management server, recording server, or IVA server. This 1U 4-bay rack-mounted appliance is designed for operating reliability and performance in surveillance projects worldwide. Vess A8120 will be coupled with external storage hardware Vess R3600 to demonstrate the extensive throughput of up to 1000 Mbit/s when paired with other products.
With the hardware advancements including PCI slots suitable for dual CPU option or a GPU card used for video analytics or other processor-intensive applications, Vess A8600 and A8800 are specially engineered for video recording and Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) applications. In addition, Vess A8600 and A8800 are available with PROMISE proprietary SmartBoost™ technology which is proven itself the benefit of total cost ownership in thousands of large-scale surveillance deployments worldwide.
Video surveillance products
The A8000 Series is compatible with other PROMISE storage offerings
Both Vess A8600 and Vess A8800 specifications are unparalleled, with the Vess A8600 boasting 64 TB and Vess A8800 at a massive 96 TB, and huge scale-up potential up to 432 TB that provides customers flexibility for future growth.
The A8000 Series is compatible with other PROMISE storage offerings. Capacity can be seamlessly added to an existing setup as needed using VTrak D5000/E5000/J5000 or Vess R3000/J3000 external storage hardware connected via a 12GB/s SAS interface. The Intersec Dubai will be live and in-person this year, allowing PROMISE to showcase its multitude of video surveillance products. Intersec Dubai 2022 participants will be among the first in the world to view PROMISE’s brand new Vess A-Series surveillance solutions, as Vess A8120, Vess A8600, and Vess A8800 will be made available to the market in Q2 of 2022.
Storage expansion solution
Meanwhile, PROMISE’s newly announced Green JBOD VTrak J5960 will be displayed at booth S1-F20 to offer the energy-saving storage expansion solution to surveillance customers for high-capacity data management demand.
Moreover, as the proven record of continued efforts in integrated solutions with ecosystem partners, PROMISE is proud to showcase three live demos with its partners: the Vess A8020 with Digifort for ATM banking solution, the Vess A3120 with NetworkOptix for Linus-based projects, and the Vess A8120 and R3600 with Axxonsoft for AI solutions.