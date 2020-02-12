ProdataKey (PDK), manufacturer of the cloud access control platform built for mobile, and Pedestal PRO, the manufacturer for access control pedestals, announces a partnership to offer three custom pedestal solutions designed for turnkey mounting of pdk io readers.
The pedestals allows for reader placement in free-standing locations where wall-mounting is not possible, including lobbies, entryways, parking lots, office space and gated properties. As all pedestal dimensions and mounting holes align perfectly with pdk io devices, PDK dealers benefit from simplified installation and consistently clean, precise mounting.
Accommodating third-party hardware
Pedestals are made from #304 stainless steel to match architectural facades, prevent rust and improve longevity
Pedestals may also be factory ordered and shipped with pdk readers pre-mounted. All models feature premium architectural aesthetics appealing to A&Es, property managers, business owners and system users. Tiered pricing accommodates a variety of projects and budgets.
Pedestals are made from #304 stainless steel to match architectural facades, prevent rust and improve longevity. Customers can request customised height, width and colour, as well as adding additional cutouts and mounting patterns to accommodate third-party hardware such as rapid access devices, emergency exit buttons and more. Standard models can ship as quickly as 24 hours; custom orders require just 12-15 business days. Each member of the new pedestal trio is designed to surface mount a pdk io reader in a way that achieves the lowest possible profile.
Local metal fabrication
The internal base plate, mountable from the inside out, successfully shrinks pdk’s footprint when mounted on a sidewalk, pad or floor. Each model can withstand Category 5 hurricane force winds of 157 mph for outdoor applications. A dedicated section on the Pedestal PRO website will make it easy for PDK installing dealers to review models, select options and place orders. The section will also be accessed via a quick link from ProdataKey’s website.
Business owners and installers are often forced to rely on local metal fabrication shops"
“Business owners and installers are often forced to rely on local metal fabrication shops for their pedestal needs, resulting in amateur solutions that make a poor impression on employees and visitors,” said Pike Goss, CEO of Pedestal Pro. “We are proud to partner with ProdataKey to offer best-in-class, turn-key pedestal options to PDK customers, whose projects merit pedestals whose quality is commensurate with the technology they’re installing.”
Access control platform
“ProdataKey always strives to put our customers first and our partnership with Pedestal PRO is an extension of that mission. You can now have the best access control platform on the market and are able to present it in a way that is attractive to employees and visitors. Dealers will also no longer struggle with mounting options and custom solutions.”
“We couldn’t be more enthusiastic about our new partnership with worldwide leader, Pedestal PRO, which brings a new layer of convenience and value to our customers,” added Jeff Perri, President and COO of ProdataKey. Pedestals will be available for order beginning March 23, 2020. See models on display at ISC West, PDK booth 20125.