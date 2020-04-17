Download PDF version
Related Links

Privitar, globally renowned data privacy platform provider, has announced that the Privitar Data Privacy Platform is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalogue with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Data security and provisioning

Privitar’s availability in AWS Marketplace makes it easier for customers to start using software designed to protect sensitive data and accelerate safe data provisioning so they can increase insights, share data with more users, and accelerate time to data. The company also achieved AWS Security Competency and AWS Data and Analytics Competency status, and is one of the first companies focused on the challenges of data privacy to achieve this accolade.

The magnitude of the cloud requires a data privacy platform that operates at scale and has proven native integration with AWS components like Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) and Amazon EMR,” said Jason du Preez, CEO of Privitar, adding “Offering the Privitar Platform in AWS Marketplace streamlines the contracting process for our customers, who can now leverage existing AWS agreements instead of operating under a separate budget and process.

Accelerating cloud adoption

Privitar is designed to eliminate technical and cultural obstacles and help accelerate cloud adoption. With the availability of the Privitar Platform in AWS Marketplace, businesses around the world can safely and efficiently maximise value from their sensitive data without compromise, and gain valuable insights that support data-driven decisions.

The launch of the Privitar Platform in AWS Marketplace is the latest in the longstanding relationship between Privitar and AWS. Privitar and AWS share top-tier enterprise customers in banking, healthcare, and the public sector.

AWS Security, Data and Analytics Competency

In addition, Privitar is an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN). Privitar’s achievement of AWS Security Competency and AWS Data and Analytics Competency status reinforces the company’s demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in both of these specialised solution areas.

Privitar’s AWS Competencies validate that our close relationship with AWS is delivering successful outcomes for our customers through powerful technology solutions built to the highest architectural standards,” added du Preez.

Share with LinkedIn Share with Twitter Share with Facebook Share with Facebook
Download PDF version

Related videos

Panasonic and WolfVision collaborate for first integrated display and wireless presentation solution

Panasonic and WolfVision collaborate for first integrated display and wireless presentation solution
Videonetics Intelligent Traffic Management System deployed in Chennai

Videonetics Intelligent Traffic Management System deployed in Chennai
Panasonic introduces the new 30.000 lumens 4K laserprojector PT-RQ35

Panasonic introduces the new 30.000 lumens 4K laserprojector PT-RQ35

In case you missed it

The growth of the mobile access card market in 2020
The growth of the mobile access card market in 2020

The emergence of smartphones using iOS and Android is rapidly changing the landscape of the IT industry around the world. Several industries, such as digital cameras, car navigation, MP3, and PNP, have been replaced by equivalent or even better performance using smartphones. Smartphones provide increasing portability by integrating the functions of various devices into a single unit which allows them to connect to platforms with network-based services and offer new services and conveniences that have never been experienced before. These changes have expanded into the access control market. Although not yet widespread, ‘Mobile access cards’ is one of the terminologies that everyone has been talking about. RF cards used for access security are being integrated into smartphones just as digital cameras and MP3s were in the past. While people might forget their access cards at home in the morning, they seldom forget their smartphones. Using smartphones for access control increases entry access reliability and convenience. Mobile/smartphone access control A key aspect of mobile credential is that it makes it possible to issue or reclaim cards without face-to-face interaction As in other markets, the combination of smartphones and access cards is creating a new value that goes beyond the simple convenience of integration enhancing the ability to prevent unauthorized authentication and entrance. People sometimes lend their access cards to others, but it is far less likely they might lend their smartphone with all their financial information and personal information – to another person. This overcomes an important fundamental weakness of RF cards. Another valuable aspect of mobile credential is that it makes it possible to issue or reclaim cards without face-to-face interaction. Under existing access security systems, cards must be issued in person. Since card issuance implies access rights, the recipient’s identification must be confirmed first before enabling the card and once the card has been issued, it cannot be retracted without another separate face-to-face interaction. Mobile access cards In contrast, mobile access cards are designed to transfer authority safely to the user's smartphone based on TLS. In this way, credentials can be safely managed with authenticated users without face-to-face interaction. Mobile cards can be used not only at the sites with a large number of visitors or when managing access for an unspecified number of visitors, but also at the places like shared offices, kitchens and gyms, currently used as smart access control systems in shared economy markets. The market share of mobile access cards today is low even though the capability can offer real benefits to users and markets. While the access control market itself is slow-moving, there are also practical problems that limit the adoption of new technologies like mobile access cards. Use of Bluetooth Low Energy technology While NFC could be an important technology for mobile credential that is available today on virtually all smartphones, differences in implementation and data handling processes from various vendors prevents universal deployment of a single solution to all devices currently on the market. Accordingly, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) has been considered as an alternative to NFC. Bluetooth is a technology that has been applied to smartphones for a long time, and its usage and interface are unified, so there are no compatibility problems. However, speed becomes the main problem. The authentication speed of BLE mobile access card products provided by major companies is slower than that of existing cards. Enhancing credential authentication speed Authentication speed is being continuously improved using BLE's GAP layer and GATT layers The second problem is that mobile access cards must be accompanied by a supply of compatible card readers. In order to use mobile access cards, readers need to be updated but this is not a simple task in the access control market. For 13.56 MHz smart cards (which were designed to replace 125 kHz cards), it has taken 20 years since the standard was established but only about half of all 25 kHz cards have been replaced so far. Legacy compatibility and the need for equivalent performance, even with additional benefits, will drive adoption timing for the Access Control market. While BLE technology helps resolve the compatibility problem of mobile access cards, it can identify some breakthroughs that can solve the speed problem. Authentication speed is being continuously improved using BLE's GAP layer and GATT layers, and new products with these improvements are now released in the market. Making use of key improvements allows Suprema's mobile access card to exhibit an authentication speed of less than 0.5 seconds providing equivalent performance to that of card-based authentication. AirFob Patch MOCA System's AirFob Patch addresses the need for technological improvements in the access control market in a direct, cost effective, and reliable way – by offering the ability to add high-performance BLE to existing card readers – enabling them to read BLE smartphone data by applying a small adhesive patch approximately the size of a coin. This innovative breakthrough applies energy harvesting technology, generating energy from the RF field emitted by the existing RF reader – then converting the data received via BLE back into RF – and delivering it to the reader. By adding the ability to use BLE on virtually any existing RF card reading device, MOCA allows greater ability for partners and end users to deploy a technologically-stable, high performance access control mobile credential solution to their employees, using devices they already own and are familiar with. Adding MOCA AirFob Patch eliminates the need to buy and install updated readers simply to take advantage of mobile credential, lowering costs and risks, and increasing employee confidence and convenience. Growth forecast of mobile access card market in 2020 In 2020, forecasts show that the mobile access card market will grow far more rapidly Several companies have entered the mobile access card market, but they have not set up a meaningful product solution stream until 2019. In 2020, forecasts show that the mobile access card market will grow far more rapidly. Reviewing new entries into the market allows identification of the latest products that provide improving solutions to compatibility and speed problems. MOCA AirFob Patch addresses development plans in process today that overcome the legacy installed base of card readers – allowing rapid creation of an environment that can make immediate use of BLE mobile access cards. Integrated mobile digital ID With proven usability and within suitable environments, mobile access cards will also begin to make inroads into other markets, not just the access control market. In the sharing economy market, which seeks access management without face-to-face interaction, the integrated mobile digital ID led by the 'DID Alliance' will serve as a technical tool that can be used in access authentication – forging increasing links between the access control and digital ID markets.

ISC West rescheduled again to October 5-8
ISC West rescheduled again to October 5-8

ISC West, in collaboration with premier sponsor SIA, is rescheduling the ISC West 2020 event to take place October 5-8 at Sands Expo in Las Vegas. The SIA Education@ISC conference will be October 5-7, and the exhibition will be Oct. 6-8. Previously, ISC West had announced the postponement of the 2020 edition of ISC West to July. However, given the continually evolving COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home guidelines, organisers deemed the July dates no longer viable for the security industry. ISC West has expressed concern for everyone impacted by the COVID-19 coronavirus. Based on Reed Exhibitions’ close monitoring of ongoing developments with the virus, recent reports from public health officials and extensive consultation with partners in the global security community, they have rescheduled ISC West. ISC West takes pride in offering vital business opportunities to customers, including networking, education and access to new products and technologies, and are committed to making the event live up to high standards. Over the coming weeks, along with ISC West’s Premier Sponsor SIA, ISC West organisers will continue to serve the industry, creating ways to connect, collaborate and keep the world moving during this difficult period.

What is the changing role of women in security?
What is the changing role of women in security?

There was a time when men dominated the physical security industry. On second thought, that time is today. Even with increasing numbers of women entering our community, it’s an industry that is still mostly populated by men. But change is coming, and the industry as a whole is benefiting greatly from a surge in female voices. We asked this week’s Expert Panel Roundtable: What is the changing role of women in security?

Featured white papers
The 2020 State of Physical Access Control Report

The 2020 State of Physical Access Control Report

Download
Beyond security: access control for multi-tenant sites

Beyond security: access control for multi-tenant sites

Download
Reducing the cost of video surveillance system deployment and operation

Reducing the cost of video surveillance system deployment and operation

Download
ISC West
ISC West rescheduled again to October 5-8

ISC West rescheduled again to October 5-8
Arecont Vision Costar (AV Costar) to exhibit new ConteraIP Megapixel Cameras at ISC West 2020

Arecont Vision Costar (AV Costar) to exhibit new ConteraIP Megapixel Cameras at ISC West 2020
Genetec to host its first virtual tradeshow Connect’DX 2020 to connect with physical security professionals

Genetec to host its first virtual tradeshow Connect’DX 2020 to connect with physical security professionals
More product news
Boon Edam unveils new guide, “Closing the Security Gap” addressing risks of failing to secure entry points across a facility

Boon Edam unveils new guide, “Closing the Security Gap” addressing risks of failing to secure entry points across a facility
Antaira Technologies unveil LMP-2602G-SFP and LMX-2602G-SFP Series managed rackmount Ethernet switches

Antaira Technologies unveil LMP-2602G-SFP and LMX-2602G-SFP Series managed rackmount Ethernet switches
Sielox expands integration with Allegion to accommodate New Schlage NDE Wireless Lock for enhanced K-12 security

Sielox expands integration with Allegion to accommodate New Schlage NDE Wireless Lock for enhanced K-12 security
Featured products
Hikvision launches LED display product line

Hikvision launches LED display product line
Dahua Starlight PTZ WizSense Network Camera

Dahua Starlight PTZ WizSense Network Camera
Delta Scientific ASTM M50 Portable Barriers

Delta Scientific ASTM M50 Portable Barriers
Updated Privacy and Cookie Policy
We have updated our Privacy Policy for GDPR.
We also use cookies to improve your online experience, Cookie Policy