PointCentral, an Alarm.com company, acquires Doorport to add smart intercom capability to the PointCentral smart property management solution. Doorport has designed and developed an innovative smart intercom solution that improves building access security and convenience at multifamily properties for residents, guests and deliveries.
The acquisition accelerates PointCentral’s push to provide property managers and asset owners with mobile access to buildings, along with smart apartment, building security and property management services all through a single integrated platform from PointCentral.
Multi-family rental properties have widely deployed traditional intercom systems to facilitate visitor access. Doorport’s cellular-based system provides property owners with a simple retrofit solution that smart-enables existing intercoms without needing to extend ethernet or Wi-Fi to the unit or requiring all-new hardware installations.
PointCentral customers can set up Doorport for their property at a fraction of what other smart intercom solutions cost. Doorport’s system will be integrated into the PointCentral platform to provide a complete smart property solution, combining building and unit level access management with a best-in-class smart rental experience.
“Intercoms play a vital role in helping residents and property managers verify and control in real time who gains access to a building,” said Sean Miller, president of PointCentral. “Property managers and residents alike want a seamless curb-to-couch solution that conveniently and securely manages front door access for guests as well as service and package delivery.”
“Doorport allows us to provide a complete range of solutions within a single product suite. A key strength of the PointCentral open platform is our third-party integrations that give property managers choice. While we see Doorport as a best-in-class solution, especially for retrofits, we will continue to invest in our integrations with other smart intercom solutions.”
Smart property management platform
PointCentral helps property managers transform short- and long-term rental properties into state-of-the-art smart apartments and connected communities. PointCentral’s smart property management platform, powered by Alarm.com, provides building owners and managers numerous benefits including operational efficiencies, asset protection, and enhanced property values through smart resident and guest amenities.
“We couldn’t be more excited to join forces with PointCentral and Alarm.com,” said Ben Taylor, CEO of Doorport. “PointCentral is a well-known leader in PropTech for residential properties. We’re confident that by bringing Doorport into the PointCentral platform, we’ll finally realise our mission of delivering a seamless access experience to renters and smart apartment residents across North America and beyond.”