Pivot3, the globally renowned company in intelligent software for simplified security and surveillance infrastructure solutions, has announced the release of the Pivot3 Surveillance Series Edge, an optimised product offering for edge and distributed physical security environments.
Surveillance Series Edge
Surveillance Series Edge incorporates the same Acuity software-based intelligence and automation used by all Pivot3 Surveillance Series solutions, in order to deliver higher levels of resilience, management simplicity and efficiencies than infrastructure, based on basic video recording servers or separate servers, and storage systems.
Video surveillance, video analytics and other security applications are being deployed at remote and distributed edge sites at an increasing rate, to protect people and critical assets at those locations, and to derive more real-time insights from video and other data.
Overcoming latency and bandwidth issues
Having these applications deployed at remote sites help overcome the latency and bandwidth issues that are associated with moving that data back to a central location for processing. This necessitates the need for infrastructure at the edge that will provide flawless capture of video, without dropped or degraded frames, and ensure applications never go down and be simple to manage locally or remotely.
“The need to capture video at the edge is expanding rapidly in tandem with the growing volume and importance of surveillance at remote sites,” said Anna Sliwon-Stewart, Senior Analyst and Research Manager at Omdia.
Hyper-converged infrastructure
Anna Sliwon-Stewart adds, “Easy to manage storage solutions for distributed physical security environments will be even more needed in the future, as they make it easier for installers to deploy modern, innovative video surveillance systems.”
Ideal for remote and distributed environments in the transportation, critical infrastructure, energy/utilities, and retail markets, Surveillance Series Edge provides simple, efficient, and highly available storage and servers, in the form of hyper-converged infrastructure that scales from supporting 60 to over 400 video surveillance cameras at the edge.
Integrated virtualisation technologies
Due to integrated virtualisation technologies, other applications at the edge sites, such as access control, visitor management or intrusion detection can be consolidated on Surveillance Series Edge, in order to further reduce costs and realise the benefits of shared resources and advanced resilience.
Surveillance Series Edge is based on Pivot3’s Acuity software platform with its Intelligence Engine that automates numerous tasks, including performance optimisation, data protection, application failover, predictive monitoring and analytics, and orchestrated system updates and upgrades.
Intuitive Pivot3 Management Application
Surveillance Series Edge systems can be managed locally or remotely, using the intuitive Pivot3 Management Application, without requiring specialised IT skills. This same management console can also simultaneously be used to centrally manage and monitor multiple Essentials by Pivot3 video recording servers, as well as non-Pivot3 security servers, using the recently introduced Pivot3 Surety software.
“With the requirements at remote, distributed sites becoming more demanding, Surveillance Series Edge is the right solution at the right time,” said Ben Bolles, the Vice President of Products at Pivot3.
Software-based intelligence and management
Ben Bolles adds, “This solution right-sizes our enterprise-class Surveillance Series for edge deployments with the same software-based intelligence and management, so our customers do not have to compromise on capabilities.”
Surveillance Series Edge is the latest addition to Pivot3’s comprehensive portfolio of infrastructure solutions, purpose built for physical security environments of any size or complexity, with software-based intelligence that lowers risk and overall TCO (Total Cost of Ownership). Surveillance Series Edge is available to order now.