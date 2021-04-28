Pivot3, the globally renowned company in intelligent software solutions for simplified security and surveillance infrastructure, has announced Surety, a new intelligent software framework to simplify the management and monitoring of physical security environments.
Surety intelligent software
Pivot3 Surety brings innovation to the physical security space by providing customers with extensive intelligence and management of their servers and applications, regardless of vendor, including video recording, analytics, access control and others. This ensures optimum resource utilisation, performance, availability, health and configuration of critical security applications, and simplifies management of video infrastructure.
Surety unifies Pivot3’s portfolio of hyper-converged intelligent infrastructure solutions and its new Essentials by Pivot3 line of video recording servers and workstations, as well as non-Pivot3 physical security servers and appliances, across both distributed and centralised locations.
Simplified management of video infrastructure
The new Surety software surfaces critical information in a simple management application, serving as mission control for the entire physical security infrastructure. The software simplifies management of video infrastructure, which saves users time and money, and improves uptime and availability of physical security applications, by reducing time to diagnose and resolve issues.
“Software has been improving the ease of use and capabilities of products and systems everywhere except the infrastructure for the physical security industry,” said Ben Bolles, Vice President of Product for Pivot3.
Software-based intelligence
Ben Bolles adds, “Pivot3 Surety fills the void by delivering innovative solutions with software-based intelligence that is purpose-built to unify and simplify management of physical security environments across a broad range of sizes and complexity.”
Pivot3 Surety rounds out the company’s robust portfolio of solutions that have been purpose built for video. The new Essentials line by Pivot3, along with the company’s existing Surveillance Series hyper-converged infrastructure offerings, serve the needs of system integrators, resellers, architects and engineers, and end-user customers, with solutions optimised for entry-level all the way up to enterprise and mission-critical requirements.
Surety will be available in June 2021 and Essentials by Pivot3 is available for purchase immediately on the market.