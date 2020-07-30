Download PDF version
Pivot3, the provider of intelligent hyperconverged infrastructure solutions for mission-critical video, announces significant automation and intelligence enhancements to its Acuity software platform to address the system administration, maintenance and availability challenges often faced in large-scale video surveillance deployments.

The new intelligent system health and best practices analysis features provide significant reductions in total cost of ownership, ensure 24 x 7 system uptime in large multi-petabyte environments, and enable customers to automate end-to-end system life-cycle management processes, all while ensuring high-availability.

Managing large deployments

Customers who have safety and security responsibilities are increasingly required to manage large deployments of servers and storage due to the number and resolution of cameras, the increasing use of video analytics and other leading edge security applications,” said Ben Bolles, vice president of product management, Pivot3.

The sheer scale of these deployments presents new management challenges for security personnel to keep systems up-to-date and operating at peak performance and efficiency. Pivot3 is meeting this growing challenge with expanded automation and intelligence capabilities to provide customers with peace of mind, knowing their system is operating at its utmost level of resilience and performance.”

System health monitoring

At the core of Pivot3’s Acuity software platform is the Pivot3 Intelligence Engine

At the core of Pivot3’s Acuity software platform is the Pivot3 Intelligence Engine. The Intelligence Engine comprises many automated system management capabilities including performance optimisation, data protection, auto-healing, system health monitoring and analytics that are shared to Pivot3’s Support Cloud.

This automates traditionally time-consuming systems administration and maintenance tasks to reduce operating expenses and allows organisations to expand and improve their physical security posture with fewer specialised IT skills.

Video evidence recording

Pivot3’s Intelligence Engine now includes system-level upgrade orchestration and health and best practices analyser features optimised for large-scale environments. The Upgrade Manager is designed to simplify performing end-to-end system updates by automating mundane system administration tasks, resulting in improved life-cycle management of large-scale systems and a reduction in the specialised skills required to run these sophisticated deployments.

The Health and Best Practices Analyser automatically verifies system health and detects anomalies, both system-wide and for individual appliances. To lower the risks and liabilities associated with video evidence recording and access, the system also ensures that best practices to deliver 24 X 7 system uptime and availability are observed. Pivot3’s new Intelligence Engine capabilities are in version 10.8 of the Acuity software platform available in Q3 2020.

