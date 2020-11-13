Pinnacle Imaging Systems, a globally renowned developer of Image Signal Processors (ISP) and High Dynamic Range (HDR) video solutions, has launched its new Denali 3.0 Programmable Image Signal Processor IP.
Pinnacle Imaging’s camera-ready, end-to-end HDR ISP leverages its proprietary advanced algorithms to accurately tone map high contrast scenes for mission critical applications requiring data-rich, real-time imaging.
Denali 3.0 Programmable Image Signal Processor IP
With Denali 3.0, Pinnacle Imaging has redesigned its ISP for more efficient power consumption, boosted performance with an expanded 20-bit image processing pipeline and limited latency to less than 20 lines, all with no external DRAM or frame buffers required.
These improvements ensure Denali 3.0 delivers best-in-class image quality for applications demanding native support of real-time high dynamic range video for automotive, security and surveillance, robotics, medical, industrial, machine vision and automated sensory applications.
Sensor-based safety mechanisms for ADAS
“As designers continue to expand sensor-based safety mechanisms for ADAS and autonomous robotic applications, the need for ultra-low latency, and high-quality visual data advances at every stage; with Denali 3.0, we are providing the building blocks for the future of these technologies,” said Alfred Zee, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pinnacle Imaging Systems.
Alfred adds, “The opportunity to collaborate with industry renowned companies like Xilinx, Inc. and ON Semiconductor has afforded us a unique opportunity to build on our high dynamic range ISP and meet the demands of next generation platforms that will service applications of the future.”
Sensor Agnostic Real-Time HDR Video Output
The Denali 3.0 ISP cores are adapted from Pinnacle Imaging’s patented HDR technology. Modeled on true human vision, this proprietary technology enables retention of local image contrast as well as details in highlights and shadows, all without producing halos or colour shifts. The fully programmable ISP provides designers with an incredible amount of flexibility to customise the processing to meet the unique challenges of their specific projects.
Denali 3.0 is also uniquely adaptable to support sensors of any resolution, non-traditional colour filter arrays (CFAs) and diverse HDR capture methods. Because Denali 3.0 runs exclusively in the FPGA fabric, designers are able to free up on-chip CPU and GPU resources for advanced artificial intelligence functionality.
High-performance HDR ISP
“A high-performance HDR ISP is critical in today's numerous AI vision applications,” said Chetan Khona, Director, Industrial, Vision, Healthcare & Sciences at Xilinx, adding “The quality of any computer vision system’s results are only as good as the input data provided. We are thrilled that Pinnacle has successfully ported their Denali 3.0 ISP to our Zynq UltraScale+ family of MPSoCs, providing an adaptive ISP to meet our customers' needs for mission-critical applications.”
Denali 3.0 can now be configured to support the complete line of Xilinx Zynq 7000 series and Zynq UltraScale+ programmable SoCs. It also offers native support for the ON Semiconductor AR0233 with a 20-bit image processing pipeline in Super Exposure Mode producing 120dB (20EV) of dynamic range with LED flicker mitigation.
Automotive sensor solutions
“Achieving world-class dynamic range is a key focus for ON Semiconductor automotive sensor solutions. Our Hayabusa family of sensors is designed to achieve maximum dynamic range with LED flicker mitigation (LFM). Pinnacle Imaging Systems is on the-cutting edge of HDR processing technology, adapting its flexible ISP to support our new sensor innovations.” said Stephen Harris Director of Automotive Solutions Architecture for ON Semiconductor’s Automotive Sensing Division.
Stephan adds, “Their programmable Denali 3.0 ISP expands their data processing pipe to support the Hayabusa family’s native super-exposure 20-bit output achieving highest possible dynamic range with LFM.”
As the demands on video analytics become more complex, whether by end users or integrated autonomous systems, Pinnacle Imaging is able to customise its Denali 3.0 IP cores to just about any image sensor, making it a unique platform for automotive ADAS cameras, automotive vision systems, robotics, autonomous vehicles, as well as intelligent traffic systems. Denali 3.0 is an ideal ISP solution for security and surveillance, as well as commercial UAV applications.
Key features of the Denali 3.0TM IP Core
Denali 3.0 delivers a real-time 20-bit data path capable of producing 120 dB or 20-EV steps of dynamic range
For engineers and camera designers developing mission critical applications requiring the highest-quality video signal and ultra-fast response times together with the ON Semiconductor AR0233 CMOS sensor, Denali 3.0 delivers a real-time 20-bit data path capable of producing 120 dB or 20-EV steps of dynamic range (with LED flicker mitigation), while ensuring extremely low latency (less than 20 lines).
Its unique HDR IP completely eliminates halo artifacts and colour shifts. This allows Denali 3.0 to capture up to 1080p HDR video in real-time that is fully tone-mapped at 60 fps. Denali 3.0 is also able to accommodate automated or full-user control modes.
HDR-Specific Features:
- 2 to 4 frame multiple exposure merge
- Auto de-ghosting & motion compensation
- Auto halo removal
- Transition noise suppression
- Auto EV bracketing
- Auto & manual brightness adaptation (gamma)
- Ability to capture separate HDR and Tone Mapped output video streams concurrently for ADAS Application
Standard ISP Features:
- Black level and gain compensation
- Auto/Manual exposure
- Auto/Manual white balance
- Auto Gain
- Veiling glare correction
- Noise reduction
- Local contrast adjustment
- Bad pixel correction
- Automatic and manual Region of Interest (ROI) selection
- Signal to noise measurements
- Histogram calculation
- 50/60 Hz ambient artificial lighting sync
Available configurations & integration partnerships
Pinnacle has already developed several configurations of Denali 3.0 for deployment on Xilinx Zynq 7000 and Xilinx Zynq UltraScale + Programmable SOC platforms, as well as ON Semiconductor AR0233 and AR0239 configurations, and all are available immediately.
Additionally, Pinnacle is offering fully-customisable IP blocks for ASIC or system-level implementations with additional sensors to be supported soon.