Ping Identity, the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, announced the availability of its Workforce Identity Solutions in AWS Marketplace. These cloud-ready solutions enable enterprises to secure remote work and boost employee productivity by providing the ability to easily extend access across Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), legacy applications, cloud applications and more for seamless login experiences.
With AWS Marketplace availability, Amazon Web Services (AWS) enterprise customers can now quickly procure and deploy all of Ping’s Workforce Identity Solutions to empower employees to work virtually from anywhere, while providing a centralised authentication service to access their AWS infrastructure.
Access management solutions
Ping’s Intelligent IdentityTM platform helps improve workforce productivity, security and agility while enhancing access security to enterprise apps, APIs and data. Ping’s robust Workforce Identity Solutions empower enterprises with on-premises and hybrid IT environments to efficiently and securely migrate to the cloud while streamlining the user experience.
“AWS Marketplace streamlines the selection and procurement process for identity and access management solutions on AWS,” said Chris Grusz, General manager, AWS Marketplace, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “We are delighted to welcome Ping’s Intelligent Identity Platform to AWS Marketplace to help enterprises quickly implement their security posture without sacrificing the user experience.”
Fast purchase experience
"At GSK, the user experience is king, but at the same time, that experience has to be secure. With Ping, we've increased security. while making users happier," says GlaxoSmithKline's Brian Lewis, IAM Solutions Architect.
Ping’s Global Partner Network can also resell Ping Identity via the AWS Marketplace Consulting Partner Private Offers programme (CPPO), which allows AWS customers to procure Ping’s solutions from an AWS Partner Network (APN) Consulting Partner who has knowledge of their business and receive the same fast and friction-free purchase experience they’re accustomed to in AWS Marketplace.
Strengthen security of remote work
“Ping Identity is committed to working with AWS and our global partner network to enable today’s enterprises to enhance security of their AWS environments,” said Loren Russon, Vice President, Technology Alliances, Ping Identity.
“Expanding our AWS Marketplace listings to include all of our Workforce Identity Solutions and giving our partners the ability to resell Ping via AWS Marketplace Private Offers are more important milestones in helping our global customers boost employee productivity, strengthen security of remote work, and increase business agility.”