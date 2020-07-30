Ping Identity, the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, announces the launch of its revamped Global Partner Program, which provides Ping Identity’s extensive network of global technology and channel partners with the tools, resources and technology to grow their business and ensure the success of their customers.
There is a booming demand for tailored identity and access management solutions as enterprises continue to expedite their digital transformation initiatives. In a predominantly remote work environment, businesses require turnkey solutions to simplify migration across cloud, SaaS and on-premises data centres and address the realities of hybrid IT environments.
Global systems integrators
Ping is refining its partner programs to better serve and address the challenges its community currently faces. “Our partners are critical to the foundation, health and long-term success of Ping Identity and are essential to our mission in driving the identity-defined security revolution,” said Kris Nagel, Chief Operating Officer at Ping Identity.
Partners are able to receive additional benefits via a tiered program
“Expanding and deepening our collective efforts with our global strategic alliance and channel partners allows us to continue to innovate and bring comprehensive IAM solutions to the enterprise.” Ping Identity’s Channel Program has long enabled solution providers, resellers, managed service providers (MSPs) and global systems integrators (GSIs) to grow their business. Now, partners are able to receive additional benefits via a tiered program that recognises organisations’ strengths and encourages growth via Ping investments.
Premier identity verification
Partners can expect financial, sales, technical and marketing investments designed to provide positive business impact. As part of the Channel Program, Ping Identity is launching Delivery Approved, a new program with four levels of earned designations that reward partners for making a significant investment of time and resources in building a sustainable Ping consulting practice.
By earning a Delivery Approved designation, an organisation can earn a formal identification as a preferred Ping Identity delivery partner and trusted advisor. It also provides partners with access to a Ping Identity partner delivery manager, technical enablement support and partner marketing resources. “We look forward to continuing our strategic partnership with Ping Identity as we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing our customers with the premier identity verification and access management services,” said Lorraine Worrall, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at ProofID.
Providing greater security
The revamped program provides Ping’s customers with access to additional comprehensive
“Ping and ProofID have together delivered value for businesses with diverse needs and are eager to continue to play a fundamental role through Delivery Approved to further advancing these businesses’ outcomes and in driving measured growth.”
Additionally, Ping Identity has expanded its Strategic Alliance Program, enabling further collaboration with top-tier technology companies. The revamped program provides Ping’s customers with access to additional comprehensive, cross-application integrated IAM solutions as well as the opportunity to leverage existing infrastructure investments to provide greater security and convenience to their identity platform.
“To address today’s IT environment’s increasing challenges of security threats and data privacy concerns, our customers need flexible and scalable security solutions to truly achieve a Zero Trust model,” said Harry Gould, SVP WW Partners at SailPoint. “We know that our joint work with Ping Identity will provide these leading businesses with the AI-driven governance and security that can be effectively deployed across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments.”