Ping Identity, the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, announced Project COVID Freedom which leverages its recent acquisition of ShoCard personal identity to allow healthcare providers, businesses, and individuals to easily share proof of COVID test results and vaccinations.

Project COVID Freedom creates a secure and privacy enabled way for healthcare providers, businesses, and individuals to verify test and vaccination results, while keeping users up to date on vaccination status overtime via private encrypted messages.

Receive digital proof

Individuals instantly receive a digital proof of their vaccinations in their secure ShoCard mobile wallet from enrolled healthcare providers, then can securely share with participating employers, restaurants, entertainment arenas, friends, family, and more, using a QR code.

Using Ping Identity’s solution, vaccine providers can send timely reminders directly to customers

Unlike other vaccination passports, Ping Identity’s solution provides a secure way to continuously manage test results and vaccination status, speeding up the time it takes to demonstrate proof of vaccination, and providing a more versatile and trustworthy solution over paper certifications. Using Ping Identity’s solution, vaccine providers can send timely reminders directly to customers when they are due for a second dose.

Users' digital identity

Or, if a batch of vaccines is discovered to lack efficacy, providers can revoke the proof and instantly communicate corrective actions.

Achieving normalcy post-pandemic will demand a level of verifiable safety in the places where people come together most,” said Andre Durand, CEO and Founder of Ping Identity. “Using secure and private technology that’s easily accessible from a smartphone, Project COVID Freedom helps simplify the vaccination process so individuals, businesses and healthcare providers can increase in-person safety without compromising users' digital identity.

Decentralised identity technology

The complete end-to-end solution requires no integration or coding to begin issuing or verifying proof of vaccination

A return to normal requires secure and trusted ways to share and verify vaccination status,” said Gautam M Shah, Vice President of Platform and Marketplace at Change Healthcare. “Supporting Project COVID Freedom is a natural extension of Change Healthcare and Ping Identity’s common goal to use secure, highly accurate identity to enable trusted healthcare interactions for patients, healthcare providers, and payers alike.

Ping Identity’s COVID Passport uses decentralised identity technology based on the ShoCard platform to provide verifiable proof of test results and vaccinations, which may be securely shared when a user permits through facial or fingerprint biometrics. The complete end-to-end solution requires no integration or coding to begin issuing or verifying proof of vaccination. Individuals are only required to download an iPhone or Android app.

Early access testing

The service is early access testing being offered for free to all governments, businesses, healthcare providers, and individuals, and will become widely available after early access testing is complete. Additional and advanced use-cases will be available to Ping Identity customers already leveraging the Ping Identity platform for identity, but it is not required. Healthcare providers, Businesses, or individuals can sign up to receive early access at ShoCard’s official website. ShoCard is a trademark and service of Ping Identity.

