Ping Identity, the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, has announced two major enhancements to enable secure and seamless digital experiences for employees and customers.
The PingOne Cloud Platform now delivers the entire Ping Identity portfolio from a unified cloud admin and solves both workforce and customer identity use cases.
Attribute-based access control
Additionally, PingAuthorize enables enterprises with dynamic authorisation and attribute-based access control (ABAC), giving them a central place to authorise sensitive transactions and data, to comply with privacy regulations, reduce fraud, and increase agility.
“Companies need to deliver exceptional customer experiences, while strengthening identity security,” said Andre Durand, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder, Ping Identity.
Optimising security and convenience
Andre Durand adds, “They also need to optimise the productivity and agility of their work experience. The PingOne Cloud Platform is designed to help companies optimise both security and convenience simultaneously, in an easy and streamlined way that meets their unique needs.”
Details on the enhancements debuting from Ping Identity at Identiverse 2021 include:
PingOne Cloud Platform
PingOne for Customers enables companies to simplify the lives of users with SSO, multi-factor authentication
The new PingOne Cloud Platform gives companies a single point from which to manage every Ping Identity product and service in their security arsenal. Ping Identity updated and unified its entire proven portfolio and innovative services in the Cloud, and solves enterprise challenges around workforce and customer identity.
PingOne for Customers enables companies to simplify the lives of users with SSO, multi-factor authentication, and other identity services that deliver extraordinary customer experiences, while significantly improving security.
PingOne for Workforce
PingOne for Workforce connects any employee, contractor or partner to the resources they need. It enables companies to adopt cloud identity quickly and easily, through a central authentication authority in the Cloud that delivers one-click, single sign-on (SSO) access to any user.
PingOne for Workforce is ideal for companies seeking to reduce worker password fatigue and the risks, like stolen credentials, that come with it.
PingAuthorize
Ping Identity has leveraged the acquisition of Symphonic to enhance its fine-grained authorisation solution. Formerly PingDataGovernance, PingAuthorize allows enterprises centralised authorisation, so they can mitigate fraud, comply with privacy regulations, and increase agility.
This acquisition and solution enhancement makes the PingOne Cloud Platform the industry’s first identity platform to offer a robust, dynamic authorisation solution. The technology is able to recognise the context of a transaction, in order to determine whether access should be permitted.
Dynamic authorisation
Dynamic authorisation assembles and evaluates data attributes from anywhere in the enterprise, at the time of the transaction and conditionally authorises access to the data or services in real-time. It is designed for healthcare, banking, retail, education and any other enterprise that needs to protect their users’ or customers’ personal data, while also authorising sensitive tractions or data access.