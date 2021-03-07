Download PDF version
Ping Identity, the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, joined the Decentralized Identity Foundation (DIF) to help forge open standards for protecting digital identities.

The Digital Identity Foundation aims to develop an open ecosystem for decentralized management of digital identities, and ensure interoperability between all participants. The goal is to help people and organisations gain control over their digital identities, enabling them to conduct trusted online transactions and interactions safely.

OpenID Foundation

Open standards allow our customers to gain the most value from their investments in identity products and services,” said Andre Durand, CEO and Founder of Ping Identity. “It gives organisations greater independence over the technologies they choose, and users more control over their identities. An open, standards-based approach to digital identity management holds the key to better privacy, lower fraud, and better user experiences for both employees and customers.”

Ping Identity will collaborate with more than 600 members in active DIF working groups, sharing its knowledge

Ping Identity has been a pioneering proponent of open standards for personal identity since its inception. The company is actively involved in the World Wide Web Consortium’s (W3C) Web Authentication and Verifiable Credentials Working Group. It is also a major participant in the standard setting bodies for the OpenID Foundation and the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF).

Project COVID Freedom initiative

Ping Identity also recently announced its Project COVID Freedom initiative, which provides an open, standards approach to managing digital COVID-19 vaccine certifications.

Ping Identity will collaborate with more than 600 members in active DIF working groups, sharing its knowledge in standards-based solutions for trustworthy digital identities. The company will help develop technical specifications for protocols, components, and data formats for digital identities. It will also help develop open source reference implementations that enable the creation, resolution, and discovery of decentralised identifiers and names across decentralised systems, like blockchains and distributed ledgers, to name a few of the Foundation's efforts.

