Ping Identity, the globally renowned intelligent identity solutions provider for enterprises, has announced the addition of Jason Wolf as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Wolf is a highly accomplished sales leader, who in his most recent role as Chief Revenue Officer at SAP, oversaw the company’s Spend Management and Network line of business.
Jason Wolf will oversee Ping Identity’s global team of worldwide sales and revenue, channels, customer success, operations and enablement, leveraging his in-depth experience with go-to-market strategy, sales performance, customer success and operations of global field organisations.
Transformation to cloud-based solutions
Jason Wolf has worked closely to develop channel partners, leading to successful transformation to cloud-based solutions
In addition to his global experience, Jason Wolf has also worked closely to develop channel partners in prior roles, leading to successful transformation to cloud-based solutions.
“Jason Wolf brings critical global experience to our sales organisation, having managed and lived in multiple regions around the world,” said Kris Nagel, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Ping Identity.
Identity and access management
Kris Nagel adds, “His unique background of global sales leadership and go-to-market strategy will help accelerate our cloud initiatives and channel priorities, helping to fuel international growth. Everyone here is excited to welcome Jason to the team.”
“Identity and access management is essential to keeping people and businesses secure in the digital world,” said Jason Wolf, Ping Identity’s new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).
Streamlined digital experiences for customers
Jason Wolf adds, “The identity and access management industry is primed for growth and innovation. I'm excited to join a company that has the historical knowledge of working with the world’s most complex enterprises, paired with the appetite to continue delivering the most streamlined and exceptional digital experiences for its customers.”