Ping Identity, a pioneer in intelligent identity solutions, announced its partnership with e92cloud. The partnership is a key distribution agreement for Ping Identity in Europe and allows for broader reach in the lower enterprise market following the Ping Intelligent IdentityTM platform’s expansion of cloud-based identity security solutions.
According to a recent Grand View Research report, the global identity and access management (IAM) market size is expected to reach USD 24.12 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate of 13.1% over the forecast period. The proliferation of cloud services and Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) within organisations has raised concerns and created a growing need for IAM solutions. Together, e92cloud and Ping Identity are able to help meet this market demand.
Cloud strategy and digital transformation
Through their partnership, e92cloud will aim to grow and support an enlarged community of channel partners with a broad range of services including integrated marketing and demand generation, pre and post-sale technical support, education and financing. e92cloud is a cyber security Value Added Distributor dedicated to cloud technologies, working with a partner community including Value Added Resellers, Channel Services Providers and Managed Services Providers to support end-users in their cloud strategy and digital transformation goals.
With e92cloud’s background in high-growth, cloud-first solution and its dedicated services, Ping Identity is able to better support its customers on their cloud journey while protecting their data, applications and users.
Cloud-based product portfolio
IAM is a rapidly growing market, and we have ambitious growth plans plus a deeper cloud-based product portfolio"
“Until now, we have predominantly maintained a single tier channel model,” explains Mark Hambley, EMEA Alliances Director, Ping Identity.
“IAM is a rapidly growing market, and we have ambitious growth plans plus a deeper cloud-based product portfolio that are ideal for the low enterprise market. This combination makes now the perfect time to partner with a progressive VAD like e92cloud to expand our channel community and capitalise on accelerating demand.”
Exceptional user experience
To ensure a seamless transition, existing partners can choose to retain a direct touch relationship with Ping Identity or seamlessly move to a distribution model with e92cloud. However, new channel benefits will be focused around delivery through e92cloud. “It’s an exciting partnership that is a perfect complement to our portfolio. Ping Identity has done a fantastic job of establishing itself as a leader in the market. We’re pleased to help develop the channel further and grow Ping’s customer base, especially in the cloud.” adds Sam Murdoch, Managing Director, e92cloud.
“Protecting digital identities is at the heart of strategic cyber security, and there’s a huge opportunity for solutions that secure the journey to every cloud, application and service, while providing exceptional user experience. Ping Identity is a great example of just that. Together, we can offer solutions that go beyond just authentication.”