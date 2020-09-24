Ping Identity, the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, announces the finalists for the fourth annual Identity Excellence Awards, honouring the best-in-class identity programs from global organisations.
Winners will be announced during IDENTIFY 2020 Virtual on October 7. For the past four years, Ping Identity has recognised customers for their adaptability and innovation in the identity industry. From organisations helping businesses stay secure during the transition to remote work, to those creating seamless and secure customer experiences, these companies are hand-selected by Ping’s leadership for their unique and forward-looking approaches to identity security.
Industry-shaping ways
The categories and finalists within each are as follows:
- Identity Innovation Champion - These are the companies pushing the limits of identity and embracing the digital future. They adopt new technologies and pave the path for a future built on identity. The finalists are WaFd Bank and Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP).
- Identity Security Champion - This group secures the enterprise in industry-shaping ways. Their unique security approaches change the way the enterprise is secured. The finalists are Amadeus SAS, Jefferies and DB Schenker.
- Customer Experience Champion - These companies put customers first and drive loyalty with secure and seamless interactions. The finalists are the Province of New Brunswick, Tesco Bank and University of Hull.
- Cloud Identity Champion - This group embraces the potential of the cloud, combining top-notch security with highly accessible services in an agile environment. The finalists are Mazars, Porsche AG and Capital One.
- Modern Identity Champion - These organisations connect powerful new IAM capabilities to existing investments, leading the charge on modernising legacy systems. The finalists are the City of Boston, Freddie Mac and Gates.
- Better Identity Together - This award recognises Ping Identity customers and partners that are working together to embrace identity security in unique and meaningful ways. The finalists are Westpac & Versent, CSL Behring & Identropy, and WaFd Bank & HiQuest Group.
- Champion of Change - As global events introduced an all-digital reality, this group took the reins on using identity to keep people safe, keep business going and steer all in a new direction. The finalists are the Province of New Brunswick and Vertafore.
- CEO’s Choice Award - These nominations recognise companies that generally challenge the industry and push Ping products to new levels. The finalists are Refinitiv and Ticketmaster.
Truly transformational ways
“We put our customers first year round, but are proud to take this moment today to provide some much-deserved recognition to those that are leading the industry in truly transformational ways,” said Andre Durand, CEO, Ping Identity.
“We believe that identity management is the key to unlocking true digital transformation, and IDENTIFY 2020 Virtual provides the opportunity to celebrate organisations from a variety of industries around the world who are blazing the identity trail.”