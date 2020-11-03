Ping Identity Holding Corp., the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, announced that it has acquired Symphonic Software, a provider of dynamic authorisation for protecting APIs, data, apps and resources through identity. Dynamic authorisation gives IT teams ultimate flexibility to control what users can see and do, enabling enterprises to more easily prevent fraud, improve cyber security, and comply with regulations.
Over the past two years Ping Identity and Symphonic have enjoyed a collaborative and successful partnership, pairing Symphonic’s authorisation platform with Ping’s data privacy and consent products. The Ping Identity and Symphonic solution allows enterprises to centralise administration and enforcement to critical resources and data for all types of users, applications and devices in a language that is easily understood.
Data privacy regulations
The solution also gives enterprises the ability to address the scalability and performance requirements they need to secure access to critical resources and data.
“With increasing data privacy regulations, users are demanding that enterprises give them better digital experiences with more transparency and control,” said Andre Durand, CEO and Founder of Ping Identity. “The acquisition of Symphonic accelerates our vision for enterprises to not only maintain security and compliance with confidence, but to easily deliver personalized, trustworthy experiences.”
Intelligent identity platform
For the past two years Symphonic has worked alongside Ping to make policy management easy for enterprises"
Integrated with the broader Ping Intelligent Identity Platform, enterprise customers can cover advanced authorisation scenarios that go beyond typical user roles and entitlements. Dynamic authorisation extends their identity platform with policies that leverage context, risk, and consent, allowing enterprises to deliver more secure experiences with faster time-to-market.
Enterprise-grade features like delegated administration, deployment workflows, integrated testing and analysis of policies, and more, truly show the value customers see in the joint Ping Identity and Symphonic solution. In addition, by integrating Symphonic into Ping’s platform, customers can avoid costly custom integrations by leveraging native services that are core to identity platforms like users, groups, entitlements, consents, and risk.
Policy management
Ping offers a rich set of policy enforcement methods for API and web-based applications without requiring custom integration code. “For the past two years Symphonic has worked alongside Ping to make policy management easy for enterprises,” said Derick James, CEO of Symphonic. “Ping Identity’s dedication to their customers aligns well with Symphonic’s values, and we are thrilled to continue our journey together as one.”