PerpetuityARC Training, part of Linx International Group - the world’s renowned provider of accredited security systems training courses, is responding to a surge in demand, for its portfolio of online training courses. The company is experiencing unprecedented international demand from organisations of all sizes, operating across a wide range of sectors, as they look to ensure they have the skills in-house to coordinate their response to the rapidly changing coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.
Demand for online training course
Director of Sales and Marketing at the Linx International Group, Sarah Hayward-Turton stated, “Even the very well-prepared organisations with extensive contingency plans, based on thorough risk assessments, have been stunned by the scale and speed of the situation we currently face.”
Effective risk, crisis & disaster management begins with preparation for the worst case scenario"
She adds, “Key personnel off sick or isolated, travel restrictions, offices and stores shutdown, supply-chain issues affected by manufacturing shortfalls, import delays, and panic-buying. These are just some of the issues impacting organisations right now. The scale is unprecedented, but effective risk, crisis and disaster management begins with preparation for the worst case scenario.”
Latest methodologies and best practices
Hayward-Turton further said, “We are helping small businesses with no continuity strategy, through to large multi-national organisations who want to train more employees on the latest methodologies and best practice, to ensure that expertise resides in-house, to help manage their response to this crisis, as well as being as ready as possible for what the future may bring.”
Crucially, the accredited training courses provided by PerpetuityARC Training are available online and all offer CPD points. Courses range from bite-size introductions, through to formal accredited security risk management programmes.
PerpetuityARC Training online training courses available now include:
- Security Risk Management – Learn how to identify threats, risks and vulnerabilities, and create a comprehensive plan that will enable practical measures to be applied to mitigate the impact.
- Crisis Management & Business Continuity - Learn about risk assessments, how to identify threats, and how to build a crisis management team.
- Risk, Crisis and Disaster Management – BTEC Level 4 qualification of immediate benefit to those working as security managers, intended to introduce and develop security and risk management to the highest level. The syllabus includes: risk communications, business impact analysis, continuity planning and crisis management, forming and operating a crisis management team, command and control structure and liaison with the emergency services.
- Managing Security Risk in the Oil and Gas Sector – IQ Level 4 qualification addressing some of the more complex risks associated with the oil and gas industry in a range of environments and examines the risks in upstream and downstream operations. Topics covered include: security risk analysis, corporate social responsibility, human rights, and community management, managing activism risk, managing acts of militancy and terrorism against the oil and gas sector, oilfield and pipeline security, refinery security, maritime and offshore security and downstream (retail security).
Hayward-Turton concludes, “Whilst there is no precedent in modern times for the global situation we are facing, there are tried and tested tools, techniques and methodologies that every organisation can put in place today that will help.”