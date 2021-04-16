Pepperl+Fuchs is Expanding its Product Portfolio for Ultrasonic Sensors in the Area of Factory Automation with the Safe USi-safety Ultrasonic Sensor System.
A safe ultrasonic sensor system
The innovative USi-safety ultrasonic sensor system is a modern and certified sensor technology that is used to safeguard hazard areas on mobile machines such as robots, industrial trucks, machines, and plants according to EN ISO 13849-1 category 3 PL d.
The USi-safety system protects people and objects from potential dangers and collisions. This ultrasonic sensor ensures the safety of personnel and takes its place in the range of electro-sensitive protective devices.
Flexible sensors
The only ultrasonic sensor system of its kind in the world is characterised by its flexibility and wide range of applications. Up to two small, freely positionable ultrasonic sensor units can be positioned, connected, and parameterised flexibly and geometrically regardless of the electronics.
Functions of the sensors
The safety function is provided with only one sensor unit, i.e., without redundancy. They can be integrated into confined spaces and reliably detect moving and stationary objects with any shape, color, or surface in an elliptical, three-dimensional sound field of up to two and a half meters.
Dirt, temperature, airflow, and humidity have no impact on the function of the sensor. This makes it an excellent choice for almost all applications in the industry and outdoors.
The sensor system is set up using convenient parameterisation software. Each connected sensor unit comes with two short-circuit and cross-circuit-monitored OSSD safety outputs. A teach-in function for teaching in the complete detection area as a standard environment increases operational safety. This function suppresses vehicle contours that cause a disturbance, for example.