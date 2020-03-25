Pedestal PRO, the manufacturer for access control pedestals, in cooperation with Aiphone, the international manufacturer of intercom and security communication products, has introduced a freestanding entry station tower for use with Aiphone’s multi-tenant GT Series.
Pedestal PRO’s 64TOW-AIP-001-304 is a beautiful, low-profile, brushed stainless steel tower designed to accommodate the Aiphone GT-DMBN-SSP Video Entry Station component.
Its modern shape, featuring a tapered top and mirror-finished corners, complements the public face of premium real estate while providing a turn-key mounting option for use in decorative entryways, glass lobbies or anywhere that wall mounting is not desirable or possible.
Stainless steel construction
Security integrators will appreciate the tower’s hassle-free installation
It is also suitable for outdoor use; its #304 stainless steel construction is rust-resistant, and can withstand Category 5 hurricane force winds. The tower’s one-piece design and ¼ inch thick base plate holds steady regardless of use and abuse. Custom powder-coating, as well as custom tower heights, are available upon request.
The mounting flexibility, durability and attractive appearance of the 64TOW-AIP-001-304 offers property management firms with an easy and affordable way to standardise installation of Aiphone GT Entry Stations across their entire property.
Security integrators will appreciate the tower’s hassle-free installation. Dimensions and mounting holes align perfectly with Aiphone’s GT-DMBN-SSP. An optional bolt kit is also available from Pedestal PRO.
GT-Series Video Guard Stations
For other Aiphone devices, including GT-Series Video Guard Stations and Tenant Stations, as well as Entry Stations that require creative mounting options, the Pedestal PRO custom design team will create project-specific drawings and configure pedestal solutions at no extra charge.
The Pedestal PRO custom design team will create project-specific drawing
Standard models can ship as quickly as 24 hours; custom orders require just 12-15 business days. A direct link to order the Pedestal PRO Model #64TOW-AIP-001-304 towers is provided on Pedestal PRO’s website.
Tower mounting option
“We are thrilled to partner with Aiphone in offering a sleek and modern tower mounting option for its GT-Series video intercom. Security is a prime concern for multi-tenant property managers and their tenants, but it need not come at the expense of aesthetics.”
“As tenants and their guests pass through their property’s entry stations every day, our custom pedestals preserve the beauty and ambiance they so value,” said Pike Goss, CEO of Pedestal PRO.
“The Aiphone name is synonymous with quality; our products are known throughout the industry for their reliability and longevity,” said Brad Kamcheff, Marketing Manager of Aiphone. “We selected Pedestal Pro as our partner because their products match that quality. We are excited to see where this partnership leads.”