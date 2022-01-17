ProdataKey (PDK), a manufacturer of the cloud access control platform built for mobile, has introduced four new controllers that expand the flexibility of its high-security Redline: the PDK Red 8, Red Max, Red Gate, and Red Pedestal.
All-in-one multi-controller enclosures
The new PDK Red 8 and PDK Red Max are all-in-one multi-controller and power supply enclosures designed to streamline ordering and installation of access control hardware in midsize to large-scale commercial projects. The Red 8 features a 10-amp power supply and two PDK Red 4 boards capable of supporting a total of 8 doors.
The Red Max features two 10-amp power supplies and comes with two Red 4 expander boards which can be placed in any of the six mounting positions within the enclosure. The Red Max’s remaining positions can be filled with additional 1, 2, or 4-port Red expander boards as desired, supporting up to 24 doors total.
Simple installation
Large numbers of doors can be pulled to a single location, reducing labour and associated labour costs
The Red 8 and Red Max simplify installation by reducing the length and complexity of cabling required to support expansive access control networks. Large numbers of doors can be pulled to a single location, reducing labour and associated labour costs.
Their integrated power supplies provide exceptional battery backup capability, ensuring doors stay locked and readers are functional in case of a power outage. In case of an AC failure, the units instantaneously switch to battery power. Once AC power resumes, the stand-by battery fully recharges.
Wimac wireless or ethernet connectivity
PDK’s other two controller additions, the Red Gate and Red Pedestal, bring Red-level security to outdoor areas like parking lots, garages, gated entrances, athletic fields, and loading docks. Each is available in two versions, offering a choice of Wimac™ wireless or Ethernet connectivity.
The Wimac versions feature AES 128 encrypted transmission, a one-mile line of sight, and a 450-foot average communication distance, simplifying installation at locations that lack wired network infrastructure. The Ethernet versions can be converted to support PoE++ through the use of a plug-and-play add-on module that is sold separately. As with all PDK solutions, wireless, PoE, and ethernet controllers can be mixed and matched within a single Red system.
Scalable access control systems
The Red Pedestal controller is compatible with any Gooseneck pedestal. A blank faceplate accommodates any of PDK’s readers, including those that support prox cards, mobile credentials, or PIN codes. “PDK’s fully scalable access control systems are appropriate for projects of any size, but enterprise, commercial sites pose installation challenges that are best served by a full range of controller options."
"Our new Red 8 and Red Max centralised controllers with integrated power supplies, combined with our new gate and pedestal controllers, makes it much easier for security integrators to support the diverse needs of their largest and most lucrative clients with PDK’s high-security Redline,” said Brach Bengtzen, ProdataKey’s Director of Marketing.