Paxton’s combined video management and access control platform, Paxton10, now allows administrators to manage multiple sites, spanning cities, countries and even continents.
Paxton10
Paxton10 is the newest and most powerful system, developed by the international security manufacturer, Paxton Access Limited (Paxton). The new system is critically acclaimed among industry experts, as well as a favorite for Paxton installers.
One Paxton installer and the Managing Director of Seen Services, Bradley Lucas, said “Due to its simple out of the box installation process, this is our go to access control solution. The system can be managed with ease from anywhere. Our engineers love using it, as do our clients.”
Multi-site management support
Paxton has been developing Paxton10 platform, based on real-time feedback from their installers and end-users. This is to maximise the systems future potential for expanding businesses with multiple sites, and public spaces, such as campuses or healthcare facilities.
The installer and customer needs are what continue to drive the direction of Paxton10, which is leading the way as a unique combined system that can support multi-site management.
Paxton10 Cloud Services
By utilising Paxton10 Cloud Services, it is possible for up to 100 sites to be managed by a single Paxton10 server. To connect the sites via the user-friendly web-based software, an activation code is used to simply identify a Paxton10 controller at the destination and the system does the rest.
The multi-site feature in Paxton10 can be set up in minutes, with minimal technical knowledge. It does not need a VPN or any additional infrastructure.
Supports up to 1000 doors and cameras
Even with multi-site, a single Paxton10 system can still support up to 1000 doors and 1000 cameras. Site administrators can add up to 50,000 users, with no additional licence fees. This makes the system cost-effective and continuously scalable, at the touch of a button, using Paxton’s cleverly designed software.
Thomas Faith, Senior Product Manager for Paxton10 at Paxton Access Limited explains “The most impressive thing about multi-site is its pure simplicity. Straightforward maintenance and setup have been our goal throughout its development.”
Enhanced networking and connectivity
Thomas adds, “Networking and achieving connectivity between sites can be notoriously complicated, as there is a myriad of technology to navigate. With multi-site, this is all in the background. What the installer or user sees is completely hassle-free as we really have made the usability intuitive and seamless.”