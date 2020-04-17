Paxton Access Inc. has added to their video intercom product line by launching the next generation standard monitor, the Entry Standard monitor. Designed with simplicity in mind, this versatile monitor offers a feature-rich and cost-effective solution for a range of applications, from schools and hospitals to offices and apartments.
Like other Paxton products, this new Entry Standard monitor is engineered with a focus on simplicity and ease-of-use. Excellent audio quality, full-duplex voice communication and a clear user interface on a 4.3” capacitive touch screen make it the ideal solution for users. The monitor can be quickly and easily installed either on a wall or desk mounted with or without a handset.
Networked access control system
The premium user interface with call and event log can be easily personalised with 14 different theme designs. A smart new call snapshot feature enables the users to see their missed calls, so they never miss a visitor again. The whole Entry video intercom system consists of three components that auto-detect on set up; external panel, interior monitor and door control unit.
This monitor is a real plug and play solution that can be used with a range of panel options, standard, premium and vandal resistant, making the whole system flexible for a wide variety of sites. The Entry video intercom system is fully compatible with Paxton’s cutting-edge Net2 networked access control system, as well as working as a standalone solution. It comes with Paxton’s five-year warranty.
Clean user interface
The monitor features a glass covered capacitive touch screen and high-quality front facing speaker"
When integrating Entry video intercom with Paxton’s Net2 access control system, the standard monitor features action buttons giving customers an additional layer of control with functionality like opening other doors on the system or unlocking external gates.
Jeremy Allison, Paxton’s Senior Product Manager, says, “The second-generation Entry Standard monitor blends contemporary aesthetics with high quality materials and clean user interface. Designed to fit into any environment with a variety of different themes, it allows the user to personalise the monitor to suit their tastes."
High-quality front facing speaker
"The monitor features a glass covered capacitive touch screen and high-quality front facing speaker. Designed with simplicity in mind for both the installer and system user, there is no programming required.”
The Entry Standard monitor is available to purchase from Paxton’s approved U.S. distributors. Paxton is introducing their latest solutions to the market via a free 45 minute installer and integrator, which can be accessed through the company’s official website.