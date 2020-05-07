Paxton announced that the company is introducing a new online access control training program for installers. Easily accessible via the company website, the training program offers installers more options and opportunities to enhance their skills anytime, anywhere.
Online access control training
Paxton is currently offering a free 30-day licence to people who register before June 1, 2020. The online training program consists of bite-sized modules arranged by product covering Paxton’s access control and video intercom product lines giving installers the flexibility they need to learn.
Paxton is currently offering a free 30-day licence* to people who register before June 1, 2020
This basically means that those who are unable to attend a training session can work through online classes at their own pace, or revisit modules to sharpen their skills.
Simplified, convenient learning
- Installers can take courses while working, while in-between jobs, or while taking time to raise a family
- Online courses provide the opportunity to improve technical skills in preparation for career advancement
- Installers can plan study time around the rest of their day
- Bite-sized modules allow installers to learn on their schedule, anytime, anywhere
Global Training Manager for Paxton, Steven Woodbridge, said, “At Paxton, we have always been hugely passionate about training & education. We meet thousands of installers face to face in free training classes every year all over the world.”
Easy to access online training program
He adds, “Launching easy to access online training for our US customers is so important to us right now. Providing more options for installers to complete Paxton training feeds into our company value of simplicity, thereby enabling people to learn wherever they are and fit training into their schedule.”
Steven further stated, “While our in-person training program will continue to expand, providing an option for those unable to attend makes perfect sense. Paxton online training means installers and integrators will benefit from our 30-plus years of industry experience from wherever they are, whenever they choose.”
Building knowledge of Paxton systems
Paxton’s training team has ensured the online courses are interactive and engaging
Paxton’s training team has ensured the online courses are interactive and engaging and include how-to videos, clear and concise text and interactive exercises. Designed with Paxton’s core value of simplicity in mind, the online training will test and build confidence and knowledge of Paxton systems.
Eileen Reed, U.S. Field Training Manager at Paxton stated, “Online training is a benefit to installers for a couple of reasons. First, an installer might have previously attended a Net2 training class and needs a refresher.”
Eileen adds, “Our online training gives them the opportunity to immediately get the information they need, especially when they have a project in progress. Also, everyone learns differently. Some people prefer to learn at their own pace and rewind and review information to retain it. Our online training provides that.”
Paxton access control and door entry product lines
The online training modules are arranged by product. They cover Paxton’s access control and door entry product lines giving installers the flexibility to learn at their own pace. Initial modules are:
- Net2 plus - Everything required to know in order to get up and running with Net2 installation
- Net2 software - Going deeper into the configuration and day-to-day management of Net2 system
- Entry for Net2 – An introduction to using Paxton’s video intercom solution alongside Net2 access control
Installers’ training modules
Steve added, “For our installers, especially in areas where we don’t currently offer training, this online tool will be really convenient. I believe it will be another excellent way for us to support our installers. We know that nine out of ten installers, who start training with us, continue to install Paxton products on a regular basis.”
He further stated, “This validates our belief that trained installers are confident in installing Paxton products and will choose them again and again for their customers. We can also be confident that our products are being installed to high standards, which is a key element to any end-user’s experience.”
*Paxton is offering new registrations a free 30-day licence if they sign up by June 1, 2020. The 30 days will run from the day they are registered, after which a 12-month licence is available to purchase.