Paxton has put together an action plan to promote good health and wellbeing for their employees and customers during the Coronavirus pandemic. Paxton is open for business and can confirm that they will remain fully functional to support installers to help their businesses continue prospering. Steps have been taken to facilitate remote working and social distancing to minimise the impact of the virus on the business and maintain a high level of customer service.

Remote technology and equipment

Paxton understands that for many installers this will be a worrying time for future and current projects, but the company is clear on its position and they want to make sure their customers know how they can access their help and resources. Sales and Technical Support are still available either online or by phone with no disruption in normal service.

Here at Paxton we have the technology in place to continue providing world class customer support remotely"

Paxton would also like to reassure installers that the company’s supply chain is still strong and mostly unaffected by the virus. At this stage there is no significant delay for installers placing orders for Paxton products. To further support installers and keep employees safe, many Paxton staff are now working from home. The company has invested in remote technology and equipment to reduce the impact and maintain productivity.

Virtual classroom experience

Natasha Shell, U.S. Support Manager, says: “Here at Paxton we have the technology in place to continue providing world class customer support remotely. Taking calls and responding to customer emails from home makes me feel like I am being responsible by not putting others at risk while working to the highest possible standards. As a team we are being agile and flexible during the situation to keep things running as smoothly as possible and to take care of our installers during this difficult time.”

For those customers that require training for specific upcoming installations, all face to face training has been postponed until the end of April and the company is offering free online training sessions in the interim.

Responding dynamically to changing events

Global Training Manager, Steven Woodbridge said: “Rolling out additional training resources has been a key priority for the team, and we have seen a huge demand in the number of installers getting in touch to arrange customised training sessions. We are keen to support those who need tailored training sessions and encourage them to make contact so we can help them plan accordingly and offer a virtual classroom experience with a dedicated teacher”.

Paxton has developed an online resource of all their materials in one place, for their customers to access their knowledge base

Additionally, the Paxton team has developed an online resource of all their materials in one place, making it simple for their customers to get access to their knowledge base, tutorial videos, case studies and promotional content. As a technology company with a track record in responding dynamically to changing events, Paxton will be monitoring the situation daily and will adapt working practices to support and offer guidance to customers throughout the pandemic.

Obvious commitment to the company

Adam Stroud, Paxton CEO said: “I’d like to thank everyone for their help and cooperation during this challenging time. It has been so rewarding to see the Paxton team adjusting to this situation with such obvious commitment to the company. Everyone has pulled together during what is a very unusual time for our customers, distributors and partners across the industry to be consistent in what we offer in terms of products and services.

"We want our customers to know that despite stay-at-home measures, we are open for business and ready to support them in whatever way they need.”