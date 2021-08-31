Paxton Access, a pioneering technology manufacturer, has developed Entry, an award-winning video intercom system that can be installed standalone or on an efficiently scalable, networked system.
What is Paxton’s Entry system?
The complete Entry video intercom system, originally launched in 2012, is made up of just three components: a door controller, external panel, and interior monitor. This plug-and-play system allows users to grant access and make informed decisions through visual identification when someone is requesting to enter their building. This is achieved through a choice of monitors and panels that vary in functionality depending on a user's site requirements. Entry also allows day-to-day access via token, PIN, or code.
Since its initial release, Entry has received consistent firmware updates and gained an extensive range of impressive hardware options, built to last. All come with Paxton’s hassle 5-year guarantee. Throughout Entry’s development, the system has won a string of industry awards, where it has been recognised for intuitive usability, quality hardware, and aesthetic design.
Leon Window from Select Security Specialists said, "It's our #1 choice for flexibility and quality. In 10-years, we have never been let down."
Enhanced applications of Entry
Entry installation's benefits including event reporting, remote management, fire and intruder alarm integration
Entry can be installed as a standalone system and is an ideal option for sites where a simple, flexible intercom is needed. It is scalable up to 100 panels and 1000 monitors, making it suitable for a variety of environments including education facilities, commercial buildings, and multi-tenant dwellings.
The modern hardware can also form part of the larger security systems that Paxton has developed. These are Net2, a well-established networked access control system, and Paxton10, the newest innovation combining access control with video management. When Entry is installed with either system, the user can benefit from an array of additional features that include event reporting, remote management, and fire and intruder alarm integration.
What can Entry do?
Entry gives users hardware options, with an extensive selection of entry panels and internal monitors. Users can opt for an audio monitor and a straightforward panel with an LCD screen and keypad or opt for more advanced touch screen monitors and panels which offer customisation, personalisation, and contact images for quick visual recognition.
For higher-risk areas, Paxton offers vandal-resistant panels, with flush, surface, or rain hood mounting options. Steve Rowlands, Paxton’s Divisional Director of Product Management said, “Throughout Entry’s journey we have developed the hardware to be extremely versatile. This gives installers and users more choice.”
“Entry has been developed like all Paxton systems; over a long period of time, with extensive research through real-time feedback with our customers. Standalone, or as part of a larger network, it's the security system they expect and want in 2021.”
Standalone or integrated system
Entry hardware offers easy interaction with visitors as it enables high-quality voice or video calls from the panel to monitor
As a standalone system, Entry is still packed with significant intuitive functionality. Its SIP compatibility allows users to integrate their smartphones, tablets, or PCs to answer calls from the panel. The Entry hardware offers easy interaction with visitors as it enables high-quality voice or video calls from the panel to monitor. Visitors can also leave video voicemails if a user does not answer, and the user will receive a notification on their device.
When an Entry Premium monitor is installed, the system has a free concierge management feature which gives building managers or receptionists the ability to contact other users via their monitor, providing an effective broadcast messaging system. If Entry is installed with Net2 or Paxton10, added security features are available. For example, in an emergency, the site can be securely locked down at the touch of a button.
Security management
With Paxton10, Entry can be taken to the next level in security management, as the Entry panels can grant access with free Bluetooth® Smart Credentials when connected to the intuitive, web-based software.
The cost-free virtual tokens make this a highly scalable option when compared to traditional keyfobs or tokens, by enabling a user’s smartphone or smartwatch to work seamlessly as an access token. These can be issued in advance by a building manager via text or email and boast an extra layer of security by utilising the biometrics on an individual’s smart device.
Installing entry
The hardware for Entry makes up one of the simplest security solutions on the market, with the system components auto-detecting on setup.
Neil Matthews from MAS Systems said, "Paxton's Entry system is a real plug-and-play solution, which we feel is its biggest selling point; it's so simple to install."
Paxton offers unlimited guidance from their expert support team on any installation and provides free product training for new and existing installers. One can find out more on the company’s training page.