Paxton’s longstanding access control system, Net2, receives its latest software update. The highly anticipated new feature, Checkpoint Control, supports COVID-secure sites. This additional functionality helps Net2 users protect employees and visitors by monitoring and approving people as they enter buildings. Throughout the first half of 2020 the creation of Checkpoint Control was underway, along with the unforeseen global spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

During this time lockdown and social distancing restrictions in many countries heightened the need for the update to be rolled out globally, in a timely fashion. Since then Paxton’s Development team has worked tirelessly preparing the release alongside other vital COVID-secure Net2 updates.

Thermal scanning hardware

Paxton’s U.S. Senior Product Manager Jeremy Allison said: “At Paxton, people are at the heart of everything we do and this year our focus is bringing people back to work safely. Following on from the successful introduction of Occupancy Management, we are introducing Checkpoint Control. Designed to help businesses ensure their COVID-secure guidelines are being followed before staff enter a site.”

Designed to help businesses ensure their COVID-secure guidelines are being followed before staff enter a site"

The Checkpoint Control functionality follows on from Paxton’s successful introduction of Net2 Occupancy Management and integration with thermal scanning hardware. Both were released for Net2 in July 2020. These features work simply and seamlessly together to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 around populated buildings.

Temporary access levels

Jeremy Allison further explains “Net2 Checkpoint Control allows a site to assign temporary access levels to one or more users that will remain in place until they have either been manually validated or badged through a specific door. This allows Net2 system administrators to ensure all staff and visitors pass through a designated checkpoint at a frequency that can be configured to suit the business requirements."

"It also offers the flexibility to split staff between multiple checkpoints to help maintain social distancing and not overrun an area”.

Access permissions feature

Checkpoint Control works in just two simple steps:

Step 1: System Setup

Specific doors or areas of a building are designated as checkpoints, such as the main entrance or reception. End users are then given access to that checkpoint using their normal access token, with the limited access point managed via the access permissions feature within the Net2 software.

Step 2: A manual or automated verification takes place to validate further site access

Access can be verified manually in person or by using technology to support automated validation. The automated process works by identifying a person via their access credentials, which can then be followed by a thermal scan to further increase protection against the spread of Coronavirus. Once identity, and where relevant, an individual’s health and well-being has been approved, the checkpoint will validate and grant further building access.

Virtual traffic lights

Paxton has produced an on-demand webinar called the definitive guide to COVID-secure buildings

Net2 v6.05 also includes new functionality to further enhance the Net2 Occupancy Management feature. New virtual traffic lights can be used on screens to indicate occupancy levels with no need for integrated traffic light hardware. This will further support social distancing by informing the end user of whether the current occupancy of the area they are about to enter is safe for them to do so, working alongside Checkpoint Control to reduce bottlenecks and overcrowding.

Occupancy Management override is also included in this new update. Should there be an emergency, this functionality allows selected people to enter an area that is at capacity, such as a first aider or senior manager. Checkpoint Control and the new additions to Occupancy Management functionality are available exclusively with Net2 Pro software.

In conjunction with the updates, Paxton has produced an on-demand webinar called the definitive guide to COVID-secure buildings. This is an ideal starting point for installers looking to understand more about social distancing and COVID-secure guidelines.