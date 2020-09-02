Paxton is pleased to announce that their free COVID-secure live webinars are now available on demand - they can be watched anywhere, anytime at one’s convenience.
In June, Paxton took the initiative to create a no-nonsense webinar based on CDC and OSHA guidelines. Paxton’s mission is to continually provide their installers with educational videos that help them reduce the risk of infection, work safely, and prepare them with the right tools to make their end user buildings more COVID-secure.
On-demand webinar
In addition to the on-demand webinar, Paxton has developed a dedicated COVID-secure resource page on their website to further support their installers. This page provides a centralised and easy to use platform where installers can build their knowledge and understanding through new literature, training tutorial videos, application notes and details of product integrations.
Gareth O’Hara, Paxton’s Chief Sales Officer explains: “Like many installers right now, we recognise we have an important role to play in helping companies across the country update their buildings and reopen their businesses safely and securely to support the economy.”
Planning future projects
The online guide gives installers viewing flexibility and the potential to re-watch when needed
Many installers are now retuning to site and planning future projects. This has led Paxton to create convenient and informative content on demand. The online guide gives installers viewing flexibility and the potential to re-watch when needed. The Paxton team believes this is beneficial and will consistently publish updates as changes occur to support their valued installers by helping them move forward and plan for the time ahead.
Paxton’s Divisional Director of Communications Katie Millis-Ward said: “Our aim is to make life easier for our installers and customers as the situation changes. Making the tutorials on demand and opening up a dedicated area of our website gives them the tools they need when they need them. We are dedicated to developing products and content that really help make buildings and people safer during this time.”
Touch-based devices
Subjects covered in the free 30-minute tutorial include:
- Contactless access control – hygienic access for entry and exit, move away from touch-based devices
- Flexible access permissions – meet social distancing guidelines, limit high traffic and apply a one-way flow of movement
- NEW in Net2: Occupancy management – group visitors and staff to designated areas as well as monitor people numbers with alerts to support social distancing
- Thermal scanning – protect staff by using thermal cameras and facial recognition to ensure health & wellbeing, by identifying people that could be at risk, quickly and efficiently
Since launching the webinar, Paxton has seen over 1,300 installers participate and the numbers continue to rise. Colin Todd the owner of MMV Contracting Ltd said: “Already Paxton’s Net2 could do so much to help with on-site controls, and now with the new occupancy feature, Paxton’s Net2 can do so much more.”