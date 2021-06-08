Paxton announces the introduction of new Net2 Pro training. Easily accessible via the website, this virtual course enables installers to get the most from Net2 with free Net2 Pro training.
Net2 access control
Net2 access control is easy to install and designed to make the management of any building very simple.
As a system, it offers a variety of IP video intercom, battery-powered door handles, and wireless or wired door controller hardware to suit any site requirement, and ensuring buildings run smoothly and remain secure.
Designed specifically for installers who have completed Net2 Essential training, the Net2 Pro sessions are running throughout the year to help installers grow their business and provide additional benefits to their customers.
Training highlights
Paxton Net2 Pro training covers:
- Control unit installation and configuration using Net2 Pro software
- Integrating Net2 with third-party products such as CCTV and intruder alarms
- Unlocking the power and flexibility of Triggers & Actions
- Configuring area control and occupancy management
- Managing other applications within Net2 and additional hardware options
Provides an understanding of Net2 Pro
The session has been designed to give installers knowledge of the powerful features of Net2 Pro"
Global Training Manager, Steve Woodbridge, said, “At Paxton, we have always been passionate about training and education. We meet thousands of installers in free training classes each year from all over the world. Launching Net2 Pro online training for our U.S. customers is so important, developing an understanding of the system capabilities.”
“The session has been designed to give installers knowledge of the powerful features of Net2 Pro and how to configure them to benefit their customers.”
Free of charge training
Sessions will be delivered virtually, allowing installers to complete the course from their home, office, or wherever suits them best.
The fully interactive, instructor-led, live training sessions will help installers to take a deeper dive into Net2 and prepare for upcoming installations. As always, the company is offering the training free of charge.