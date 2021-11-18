Patriot One Technologies Inc. announced a new set of solutions and capabilities built on its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Platform, which will give security venue operators a new way to make data-driven, intelligent decisions about overall security requirements and vulnerabilities.
By using real-time, easily accessed statistics, Facility Reporting, Facility Insights and Customisable Alerting will provide a holistic view of the venue, enabling operators to optimise staffing and tailor the solution to their unique needs to protect patrons and staff, and enhance the overall patron experience.
Today marks the first of several releases to the Platform, which integrates Patriot One’s next-generation patron screening solutions, Multi-Sensor Gateway and Video Recognition System. Patriot One will demo the new capabilities at ISC East in New York City on November 17th and 18th; visit them at booth #937 for more information.
Enhanced dashboard capabilities
With Facility Insights, our customers can get an integrated view in real-time, make data-driven decisions"
“We’re excited to introduce Facility Reporting to our customers, to aid them in making staffing and operations decisions based on real-time data,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Patriot One. “At a number of venues, we have seen guest experience, operations and security staff struggle with ad hoc decision making. For example, what they should do about sudden long lines and wait times - is the source of the problem staffing, processing, ticketing or screening?”
“And how does this compare from door to door, event to event, or hour to hour? With Facility Insights, our customers can get an integrated view in real-time, make data-driven decisions during an event and analyse patterns over time between events.”
With the enhanced dashboard capabilities and statistics, venue operators can monitor multiple patrons and staff entrances in real-time, allowing them to make necessary adjustments to improve overall operations. For example, operators could deploy more staff at patron entrance “hot-spots” that are forming long lines or scale up the sensitivity of the weapons detection platform depending on the type of event that is taking place, and historical patterns.
Facility Reporting
Several new capabilities will be making up the updates to the Platform. Facility Reporting is enabling venue operators to monitor ingress and patron traffic more effectively within a facility, so the operators can efficiently coordinate and deploy additional staff where needed, track issues of concern and streamline line management.
Facility Reporting will allow operators the ability to analyse security strategy decisions in real-time
These statistical insights are helping them make quick, informed decisions on what could be causing long lines at entrances, or why some entrances are moving more slowly or quickly than others. Facility Reporting will allow operators the ability to analyse security strategy decisions in real-time and adjust as necessary, and overtime to facilitate planning.
Facility Insights
Facility Insights will provide a holistic view of the venue in dashboard or floorplan format, with the flexibility to ingest data from various sources, such as Multi-Sensor Gateway lanes, cameras using the Video Recognition System or other customer sources. Using correlated insights, venue operators can make quick, informed decisions to optimise security staff and fine tune security operations for better effectiveness and throughput.
Superimposed “hot spots” on a venue map will alert operators, where there could be disruptions or longer than normal waits, are occurring, so they can make informed decisions to alleviate those issues. There will also be the opportunity to add another layer of safety by tracking specific patrons that are alerted with a prohibited item on entry throughout the facility.
Customisable Alerting
We took a good look at what is missing in the market, and what our customers have been voicing as key features
Customisable Alerting will allow venues the flexibility to tailor security alerts to align with their unique security strategy and needs. Alerts can be set to different groups or priority levels depending on who should be receiving them, what event is taking place at the venue or which security guards are stationed in which areas.
It will also allow operators to gather data from multiple sources and send it directly to staff in security operations centres or to smartphones that guards are using to deliver the right message to the right people at the right time. The form of alerts can also be customised, from simple avatars identifying issues and people of concern to more detailed video-enabled alerts.
“We took a good look at what is missing in the market, and what our customers have been voicing as key features they would like to see in our roadmap,” Evans continued. “Our solutions are going beyond security and weapons detection. We are elevating the patron experience by arming security operations and staff with a holistic view of their facility and intelligent insights so they can make confident, data-driven decisions.”