Download PDF version Contact company
Related Links

Xtract One Technologies Inc., a technology-driven threat detection and patron screening solutions company, is pleased to announce that it has changed its name from ‘Patriot One Technologies Inc.’ to ‘Xtract One Technologies Inc.’

The Company’s common shares now trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol ‘XTRA’ and on the OTCQX under the new ticker symbol ‘XTRAF.’ The Company’s symbol ‘0PL’ on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany remains the same.

Integrated security solutions

The new CUSIP of the common shares is 98422Q106 and the new ISIN is CA98422Q1063. The new CUSIP of the Company’s warrants issued in connection with the prospectus supplement dated March 14, 2022 is 98422Q114 and the new ISIN is CA98422Q1147.

The name change reflects the Company’s people-first ethos, applying the power of proprietary AI

The name change reflects the Company’s people-first ethos, applying the power of proprietary AI in the development of integrated security solutions to deliver exceptional patron experiences, safer environments, and informed operational insights while addressing the complex needs of customers and stakeholder communities.

Screening security solutions

Serving arenas and stadiums, ticket venues and attractions, casinos, workplaces, and schools, Xtract One’s AI-powered patron screening security solutions allow users to extract critical insights and threats from one central platform. More specifically, Xtract One analyses thousands of data points to generate the ‘one’ critical insight that enables their customers to provide a safe, secure, efficient, and effective patron entry experience.

As our company has grown and matured, we have continually refined our products to become more people-centric, supporting building operators and their patrons,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “Rather than changing our company’s focus, this rebranding takes our commitments and aspirations even further by doubling down on our products and services that help create safe spaces without compromising the patron experience.”

Download PDF version Download PDF version

Related videos

e-con Systems introduces RouteCAM_CU20

e-con Systems introduces RouteCAM_CU20
Fibra Technology: How to install a wired security system in 6 hours

Fibra Technology: How to install a wired security system in 6 hours
DKS: 1620 Lane Barrier Animation

DKS: 1620 Lane Barrier Animation

In case you missed it

Is the password on the brink of extinction?
Is the password on the brink of extinction?

For decades now, usernames and passwords have been a critical, and highly visible, element in data protection and cybersecurity. However, the use of passwords is a far-from-perfect approach to protecting access to computer systems. Nowadays, newer, more sophisticated forms of user identification and authentication have emerged on the scene. We asked this week’s Expert Panel Roundtable: Is the password on the brink of extinction in physical security? Why or why not?

Finnish retail co-operative uses March Networks video surveillance in more than 70 locations
Finnish retail co-operative uses March Networks video surveillance in more than 70 locations

Finland’s Osuuskauppa PeeÄssä retail co-operative, a nationwide S-Group co-operative federation member, has deployed March Networks video surveillance systems across its footprint of 73 retail and service establishments. The co-op boasts 121,000 customer-owners in Finland’s Northern Savonia region, whose capital and largest city, Kuopio, is 384 kilometres north of Helsinki. The 73 retail and service locations include three Prisma Hypermarkets, 29 S-Market grocery stores, 15 convenience stores, 15 restaurants, six ABC gas stations, three hotels, a SOKOS department store, and a Kodin Terra hardware store. March Networks video surveillance systems The rollout began in September 2019 and currently includes 85 March Networks recorders, a mix of 8000 Series Hybrid NVRs and 9000 Series IP Recorders, and more than 1,500 March Networks cameras. A new hotel and supermarket currently under construction will bring the camera count close to 2,000. “We used to have several different video surveillance systems and 10 different camera models from six manufacturers,” said Kimmo Keränen, IT Manager for PeeÄssä retail co-operative. “Maintenance was almost impossible and the picture quality in some cases was very poor.” Time management challenge Central management was a key feature for PeeÄssä retail while looking for in its new surveillance system “On top of that, there was no synchronised timekeeping, so one system could be five minutes off and another one could be an hour off. That was a real problem because correct timekeeping is everything when you’re looking for evidence.” For this reason, central management was a key feature PeeÄssä retail co-operative was looking for in its new surveillance system. “A majority of the 19 S-Group regional co-ops were already using March Networks systems, so the decision was easy to make,” said Jan Österlund, ICT Manager with SafeIT, a systems integrator and March Networks Certified Solution Provider serving the S-Group and PeeÄssä accounts. Central monitoring and management With more than 1,000 NVRs and tens of thousands of cameras across the larger S-Group co-ops, central management is a huge timesaver. Österlund can push out firmware upgrades and device settings with a few simple mouse clicks using March Networks Command Enterprise Software. The advanced system management software is ideal for managing large distributed video surveillance architecture. Its health monitoring and mass management capabilities make it easy to look after thousands of recorders and cameras from one central location. “We can schedule upgrades by location type and opening hours to minimise any interference with recording during business hours,” explained Osterlund. Recorders and cameras in use The 8000 and 9000 Series recorders are 32-channel or 64-channel devices with either 20 TB or 40 TB of onboard storage, sufficient to capture 30 days of archived video. The majority of the 1,500 cameras are March Networks SE2 Indoor and Outdoor IR Domes, but SE2 IR MicroBullets, SE2 Pendant PTZ Domes, and legacy analogue cameras are also used for specific applications. Searchlight software integration  Searchlight helps organisations gather business intelligence, which can help retailers with customer service S-Group is transitioning to a new point-of-sale system and has plans to integrate it with March Networks’ Searchlight for Retail software, which will allow the co-ops, including PeeÄssä, to identify suspicious transactions and instantly link to the associated video. Searchlight also helps organisations gather business intelligence, which can help retailers with operations, marketing, and customer service. “We are looking forward to acquiring the Brickstream 3D Gen2 sensors for queue management and people counting, and March Networks ME6 IR Domes for AI-powered analytics,” said Keränen. GDPR Compliance The March Networks system in place at PeeÄssä complies with the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which came into effect in 2018 and aims to protect the personal data and privacy of EU citizens. System features like privacy masks, which allow users to block out specific parts of a camera’s field of view, are important for meeting the regulation. “GDPR compliance is one of the reasons why we recommended March Networks,” said Österlund. Video access, training, and monitoring Video is currently monitored by guards in three control rooms, but managers also have access to live and recorded video from their locations. Altogether, approximately 100 PeeÄssä staff have access to the video. “Training everyone to use the system was very easy,” remarked Österlund. “The March Networks system is very user-friendly, so we supplied step-by-step instructions on how to log in, pick a camera, play the video, and export it.” Crime management Video is regularly used to supply evidence for shoplifting and internal fraud investigations Video is regularly used to supply evidence for shoplifting and internal fraud investigations, but the much-improved video quality from the March Networks system was also welcomed by local law enforcement. The Eastern Finland Police Department has mapped the location of PeeÄssä’s publicly facing cameras in the National Police Board’s database of surveillance cameras to help access video for criminal investigation purposes. “Almost every week, we are asked for video from the police department,” said Keränen. Installation, time, and cost savings SafeIT’s experience with the March Networks deployments at other S-Group co-ops helped to streamline the installation at PeeÄssä. “We supplied local integrators with clear guidance on how to set up the cameras and NVRs,” said Österlund. Standardising on March Networks allows the PeeÄssä co-op to save time and reduce costs for system maintenance. The state-of-the-art video surveillance system is also much easier to use. “We are very satisfied with March Networks,” said Keränen. “It was a big project, but well worth doing.”

Dahua sets up customised digital solution to efficiently manage Anta Group's 12000+ stores
Dahua sets up customised digital solution to efficiently manage Anta Group's 12000+ stores

As the largest sporting goods company in China, Anta Group has more than 12,000 offline stores in 294 cities across the country, with more than 100,000 employees. Despite its massive scope, Anta can still keep orderly management of its stores, present neat and cohesive displays, and provide excellent shopping experiences to its customers. How do they do it? Let’s check it out. Overview Just like its corporate mission to integrate the sports spirit of "Going beyond oneself" into everyone's daily life, Anta Group also incorporates the sports spirit into its management, operation, and other business aspects. Anta constantly innovates and embraces new technologies, devoting itself to digital intelligence transformation to achieve the intelligent management of its stores and provide customers with a comfortable shopping environment and superb service experience. Digital intelligence operation concept Dahua set up intelligent and hierarchical store management that helps physical shops operate efficiently Dahua developed the new "SERVICE PLUS" digital intelligence operation concept for Anta. With its powerful digital intelligence capability, it significantly helped standardise Anta’s intelligent retail marketing system nationwide, breaking the gap between tens of thousands of physical stores. It set up intelligent and hierarchical store management that helps physical shops operate efficiently and develop rapidly while creating a high-quality shopping experience. Intelligent Transformation: The "Hub" connecting 12,000+ stores Previously, store inspections are done in person. With several stores across the country, this method is undoubtedly costly and time-consuming. With the establishment of a visual store operation management network, all videos of each store are gathered at the headquarters. Multiple management tasks can be completed through remote store inspection and evaluation, providing traceable data results and allowing the headquarters to play a central role in store management. Remote inspection The remote shop inspection enables the headquarters management personnel to quickly grasp the operation status of several stores. When they find problems in the store's sanitation and product placement, they can record the scene in real-time and quickly follow up and deal with the situation in time. This helps ensure a comfortable shopping environment and timely service for customers. Easy store management The Dahua solution enables store managers to check the past on-site operation of the store Moreover, it also allows managers to quickly manage each store without having to travel to the site. The Dahua solution enables store managers to check the past on-site operation of the store, especially in case of an event. The details can be easily traced through video recordings to help customers solve issues promptly. As a result, the Dahua solution has significantly helped Anta Group reduce the management cost of the headquarters by more than 50%. Accurate customer flow statistics  Furthermore, collecting accurate customer flow statistics used to be a challenge for their store management. Through the professional customer flow statistics camera, accurate customer flow data are collected. The management personnel can intuitively view the number of incoming customers in each store at each period, which can help them to reasonably arrange staff schedules and ensure that customers get excellent service even during peak hours. Store promotions can also be strategised by comparing customer flow statistics on regular days with relevant store activities. Establish a smart network of 20+ regions To better manage the Anta stores, management is carried out by divisions and hierarchies. In addition to the unified management of the headquarters, different regions need their management authorisation. A region may also have a management structure based on superiors and subordinates, which is often troublesome and complicated. Remote store management Different management roles can easily check the situation of the stores, making business management more targeted The Dahua solution reorganises and integrates the remote store management authority based on the internal organisational structure of the company to build a remote management "network". While ensuring the parallel supervision of multiple stores, it realises clear authority distribution of more than ten management roles. Different management roles can easily check the situation of the stores under their jurisdiction, making business management more targeted and more efficient. In addition, when managers find any problems through remote shop inspection, they can directly call the corresponding store staff through the front-end device, and immediately correct the fault found to ensure a high-quality shopping environment at all times. Promote and accelerate business expansion For newly opened stores all over the country, Dahua provided a one-stop scenario-based network and standardised services, which were rapidly replicated by the construction of urban model sites. It offers standardised services for single-scenario, multi-scenario, and even cross-domain businesses. Thousands of upgraded stores can fully utilise the existing network of the store and quickly organise various intelligent devices online through wireless access, providing strong technical support for the rapid expansion of the store. Standardised management  By implementing digital and intelligent management of the headquarters, regional offices, and stores, Dahua helps Anta Group achieve standardised management and operation of their physical stores, providing customers with an excellent shopping experience. Moving forward, Dahua will continue to implement scenario-based solutions, delve deeper into business chain scenarios, and help enterprises develop through digital intelligence transformation.

Featured white papers
2023 trends in video surveillance

2023 trends in video surveillance

Download
5 Must-Haves For Seamless VMS Connectivity

5 Must-Haves For Seamless VMS Connectivity

Download
The Future Of Healthcare Security Is Connectivity

The Future Of Healthcare Security Is Connectivity

Download
Anatomy of a False Alarm

Anatomy of a False Alarm

Download
Gunshot detection

Gunshot detection

Download
More corporate news
Zimperium reveals details of a newly discovered Android threat campaign that has been stealing Facebook credentials

Zimperium reveals details of a newly discovered Android threat campaign that has been stealing Facebook credentials
Paxton hires Kevin MacKenzie in keeping with the growth strategy

Paxton hires Kevin MacKenzie in keeping with the growth strategy
Sielox enhances the capabilities of its flagship Pinnacle™ 11.0 access control platform with pre-emptive intelligence

Sielox enhances the capabilities of its flagship Pinnacle™ 11.0 access control platform with pre-emptive intelligence
Featured products
OPTEX FLX-A-AM FlipX Advanced Grade 3 Dual Technology Indoor PIR with Antimasking

OPTEX FLX-A-AM FlipX Advanced Grade 3 Dual Technology Indoor PIR with Antimasking
The ME8 Series IP Cameras from March Networks

The ME8 Series IP Cameras from March Networks
Dahua DH-HAC-HFW1809T-A-LED 4K Full-Colour HDCVI Bullet Camera

Dahua DH-HAC-HFW1809T-A-LED 4K Full-Colour HDCVI Bullet Camera
Updated Privacy and Cookie Policy
We have updated our Privacy Policy for GDPR.
We also use cookies to improve your online experience, Cookie Policy