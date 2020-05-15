Boon Edam Inc., a global renowned provider of security entrances and architectural revolving doors, has announced that Park House, a commercial space located in London, has installed entry solutions at two separate main entrances to the building.
One entrance features a special European door model, the Circleslide sliding door; the other is outfitted with four lanes of Speedlane Swing optical turnstiles for increased lobby security.
Equipped with Circleslide sliding doors
Park House is a busy 195,000 sq. ft. office, retail, and apartment space with one main entrance facing Finsbury Circus, the last remaining section of London’s oldest public park (opened in 1607). The other entrance faces Eldon Street, a location that is close to transit stations and easily accessible to commuters. In 2019, Park House underwent a renovation steered by Stiff + Trevillion, a renowned London architect
In 2019, Park House underwent a renovation steered by Stiff + Trevillion, a renowned architect in London. The firm felt it was necessary to increase the efficiency of pedestrian traffic flow into the building and open another entrance near Finsbury Circus.
Speedlane Swing optical turnstiles installed
This upgrade meant that another entry solution would be required in order to restrict access to certain areas of the building not meant for casual visitors. The firm selected the Boon Edam Speedlane Swing optical turnstile to control access and detect any tailgating attempts by unauthorised individuals.
The 2019 refurbishment project included the addition of a four-lane array of Speedlane Swing optical turnstiles, chosen for their slim cabinet design, swinging glass barriers and customised black powder coated finish. To secure the lanes to the floor, Stiff + Trevillion requested custom steel sub-floor baseplates to be placed between the finished floor and structural slab to add extra reinforcement and aid in accurate installation.
The facility managers at Park House take advantage of Boon Edam’s regular service and maintenance on all their Boon Edam entrances to maximise the life span and performance of their investments.