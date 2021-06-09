Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Corporation of America, a global pioneer in professional security solutions for surveillance and public safety, announces their new i-PRO S-series line of network cameras.
With the new i-PRO S-series, the AI processing found in Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions’ premium products is available in their mid-range line of cameras, the S-series.
Built-in AI operations
The new i-PRO S-series comes with a built-in AI processor that transforms the camera into an edge-computing device to improve surveillance operations, and it also offers the ability to select and install third-party applications without a cloud- or server-based connection.
Low-light image optimisation
The new i-PRO S-series cameras provide stronger H.265 coding efficiency to conserve network bandwidth and server storage capacities, and stronger image processing optimisation allows them to adapt to changing environments.
This means these new cameras produce clearer images with less noise even in low-light conditions.
Sound classification
The new i-PRO S-series is an extension of the flagship line of network cameras, the S-series Another addition to this new line is sound classification, which allows setting alarms for targeted sounds, such as gunshots, yelling, vehicle horns, and glass breaking, using an external mic.
Plus, the new i-PRO S-series is compatible with i-PRO’s multi AI system, a time-saving search function that quickly finds people or vehicles through the video management software, Video Insight, and Genetec.
Flagship network cameras
“The new i-PRO S-series is an extension of our flagship line of network cameras, the S-series. This new line allows everyone the opportunity to experience the power of edge-computing technology,” said Bill Brennan, President, Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Corp. of America.
“At i-PRO, we believe that security is the top priority and offering premium features in our mid-range line of cameras allows more access to the technology that helps create a safer world.”
Availability
The new i-PRO S-series is currently available in three models, indoor dome, indoor vandal dome, and indoor box. With premium features now available in their most popular line, the new i-PRO S-series is setting the standard in surveillance cameras.