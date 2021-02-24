Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Corporation of America, a pioneer of advanced sensing technologies, continues to expand its portfolio of AI-driven analytics that provide higher levels of intelligence to the company's unique offering of holistic solutions.
The addition of intelligent analytics continues to drive a shift in emphasis from conventional surveillance and security monitoring operations to proactive predictive analysis and business intelligence applications that further leverage the versatility of i-PRO system solutions.
Improving business operations
"New AI solutions provide the means to leverage organisations' current investments in technology to further protect people, property, and assets from new and emerging threats," said Bill Brennan, President, Panasonic i-PRO. "At the same time, these very same AI solutions enable users to go beyond traditional security to deliver insights and intelligence enabling them to improve their business operations."
These very same AI solutions enable users to go beyond traditional security to deliver insights"
While artificial intelligence offers the power to drive a vast array of analytics solutions, many of the newest technology developments have been driven by the security and health safety challenges faced by businesses, organisations, and government agencies. Privacy concerns around facial recognition, detection and identification of individuals not complying with face mask mandates, and detecting when an individual has an elevated body temperature are among the many areas of focus for i-PRO AI solutions.
AI network cameras
i-PRO FacePRO facial recognition analytics employ AI and deep learning to recognise and authenticate the identity of an individual. The powerful software can identify a person even if their face is partially covered, if they are at an obscure camera angle or if they have aged - even over a significant number of years.
Panasonic i-PRO also offers new extension software for its AI network cameras to detect if an individual is not wearing a mask. This is a critical feature for facilities and businesses that require masks to be worn upon entry, and in many cases is mandated by local or regional law. The advent of such powerful facial recognition has created more awareness around concern for the privacy of innocent individuals captured on video used for investigations and as evidence in public hearings or trials.
Video management system
Panasonic i-PRO offers an AI-assisted redaction plug-in for the Video Insight video management system (VMS)
To help protect an individual’s privacy, Panasonic i-PRO offers an AI-assisted redaction plug-in for the Video Insight video management system (VMS). This software enables automatic redaction of faces on video, which saves hours of time for security personnel and law enforcement agencies, schools, municipalities, correction facilities, and others in responding to FOIA or FERPA requests.
Through a partnership with MOBOTIX, i-PRO is now offering a new thermal camera solution to help organisations maintain the health safety of those entering their facilities. This solution combines MOBOTIX M16/S16 cameras with a new plug-in from Panasonic i-PRO's Video Insight video management system to automatically detect when an individual's body temperature exceeds a pre-set threshold and provides an alert to the appropriate personnel. This new solution offers businesses, schools, retail stores, and other public facilities another tool to keep their staff and guests safe.
Motion detection analytics
Panasonic i-PRO offers powerful and versatile AI-VMD extension software for a wide range of the company's AI network cameras. Far beyond conventional motion detection analytics, I-VMD provides multiple modes to detect intruders, loitering, the direction of an object's movement, if an individual has crossed a predetermined line, suspicious objects left behind, scene change if a camera is moved or covered, people counting, heat-mapping, and moving object remover to remove people from images and only show the background scene.
Panasonic i-PRO offers powerful and versatile AI-VMD extension software for the company's AI network cameras
This powerful suite of intelligent analytics adds further depth to any organisation's or municipality's situational awareness, increasing security and safety, and providing new data sources for numerous business intelligence applications. New sensor technologies and solutions can provide a wealth of data, effectively increasing situational awareness through autonomous detection.
Advanced systems technology
Through integration with the open platform, Panasonic i-PRO Video Insight VMS and MonitorCast access control, and intelligent Panasonic i-PRO AI cameras, security professionals can benefit from audio analytics that detects screams, gunshots, explosions, and glass breaking, along with environmental sensors that detect noxious fumes and gasses, smoke, vibrations from explosions or earthquakes and more.
"This is the future of systems technology as physical security continues to converge with and deliver business intelligence," said Brennan. "Panasonic i-PRO will continue to support the development and integration of new AI-driven solutions to provide our customers around the world with the most advanced systems technology available."