Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Corporation of America, a globally renowned company in professional security solutions for surveillance and public safety, has announced that its entire line of professional surveillance cameras is now fully NDAA compliant.
NDAA compliance
This includes i-PRO imaging solutions, marketed under Panasonic’s i-PRO and Advidia brands. i-PRO cameras have always been NDAA compliant. Now, both i-PRO and Advidia cameras will feature NDAA-compliant chipsets.
One of the core principles of i-PRO is the ability to deliver the best-in-class solutions"
“One of the core principles of i-PRO is the ability to deliver the best-in-class solutions that our customers need and want. We listened to our customers. It took time, financial investments and supply chain adjustments, but we felt it was important that our cameras use NDAA-compliant chipsets,” said Bill Brennan, President of Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Corporation of America.
Panasonic i-PRO cameras
Designed for a wide range of demanding professional surveillance and business intelligence imaging applications, i-PRO cameras are available in an extensive range of configurations, with high-performance capabilities that include Enhanced Super Dynamic, high-accuracy motion detection, AI-driven analytics, face detection, wide-area monitoring, and more.
All i-PRO cameras include a licence for VI MonitorPlus video management software and are backed by a 5-year warranty.
Advidia line of IP network video cameras
The Advidia line of IP network video surveillance cameras includes a diverse selection of IP cameras in various form factors, which are ideal for cost-conscious customers.
Advidia cameras come bundled with the company’s Video Insight Enterprise video management software (VMS) and feature a 4-year warranty, with free software updates for the life of the product.