Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Corporation of America announces the introduction of their new body-worn camera for law enforcement applications. Designed to provide officers and agencies with a superior solution for evidence collection and documentation, the new i-PRO BWC4000 features a 12-hour detachable battery that can be swapped quickly in the field with a compact spare.
“Our new i-PRO BWC4000 equips law enforcement professionals with the superior video technology they need to help them capture and document evidence and interactions with the public,” said Bill Brennan, President of Panasonic i-PRO. “By extending battery life to 12-hours, law enforcement professionals can maintain their focus on public safety without the distraction of recharging dead batteries on long shifts.”
Clear audio recording
For crystal clear audio recording, the unit also incorporates four microphones with advanced noise reduction
The i-PRO BWC4000 is packed with features to deliver the most dependable and reliable solution for evidence capture and documentation. To facilitate video storage and search, officers can quickly tag videos with essential metadata using a convenient and easy-to-use LCD menu. Recording in the MP4 video file format, the i-PRO BWC4000 offers H.264/H.265 video compression to maximise recording capacity in 1080p, 720p or 360p HD resolution while minimising bandwidth needs.
Recording can be done in either a 16:9 or 4:3 aspect ratio. Designed to perform in even in the most challenging outdoor environments, the i-PRO BWC4000 is IP67/MIL-STD-810H rated to provide officers with a more reliable way to capture video. For crystal clear audio recording, the unit also incorporates four microphones with advanced noise reduction.
Digital evidence management software
Hands-free recording activation and the Klick Fast mounting system enable officers to initiate evidence capture swiftly and easily, while the easy-to-read LCD status screen provides detailed verification of battery life, remaining recording capacity, operation mode, status, and more. The i-PRO BWC4000 also offers built-in GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.
The i-PRO BWC4000 integrates seamlessly with i-PRO’s Unified Digital Evidence management software. It also works in unison with the Arbitrator in-car video system and i-PRO fixed surveillance cameras to form a unified management platform that preserves the chain of custody.