Panasonic announces its new updated range of S-Series cameras setting a new standard with embedded AI capabilities and improved image quality for more accurate analytics running on the camera. The first four indoor dome and box-type models, with Full HD resolution, will be available in early July. Further line-up expansions will follow later this year, including outdoor and fisheye models.
The addition of AI to the Standard range of Panasonic cameras enables businesses to take advantage of deep learning AI applications in their security and wider business operation using powerful cameras with a long-held reputation for reliability.
Intelligent security functions
With its Software Development Kit (SDK), the open platform camera range is designed for third party application development that can be tailored to a business customer’s needs. The AI capable cameras also reduce bandwidth use and cut infrastructure costs, with analytics and processing taking place on the camera.
The cameras come pre-bundled with the i-PRO in-house apps AI Video Motion Detection (AI-VMD) and AI privacy guard. They provide instant access to intelligent security functions such as intruder or loitering detection, whilst making sure to protect the privacy rights of individuals by pixelating their figures or faces; important for businesses operating in geographies where strict privacy laws are in force, such as Europe with GDPR.
Inhouse application range
Besides these two default applications, there are three new additions to the i-PRO inhouse application range: AI Face, People and Vehicle Detection enable easy and quick search of footage based on pictures of faces – even when masked – or pre-defined attributes for people and vehicles. All these applications are included free of charge to aid the AI-ification of businesses. Lifting AI beyond the purely visual level, sound classifications picked up by external microphones, such as gunshots, yelling, vehicle horns or glass breaking have also been added to the range.
“Cameras with AI capabilities at the edge are creating a host of new opportunities for businesses across industry sectors, in addition to traditional security uses,” said Gerard Figols, Head of Security Solutions at Panasonic Business Europe. “The introduction of the new i-PRO S-Series just made these opportunities more accessible and easier to implement for businesses, so AI-ification and all its benefits become available to every business customer in the security market.”