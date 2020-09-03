Panasonic is introducing the new i-PRO logo to its security cameras in the European market, starting with the newly launched X-Series of network security cameras with built-in AI capabilities. The i-PRO concept marks a new era and direction of flexible security products while underlining the established Panasonic brand values of innovation, image and product quality, and mission-critical reliability for low total cost of ownership of CCTV installations.
i-PRO
The centrepiece of the branding, the Nexus, symbolises the central role i-PRO is taking in empowering customers by providing the information they need to make decisions. It is made up of a series of nodes — representing the raw data that i-PRO solutions capture and that underpin the critical insights which drive customers’ actions in the moments that matter.
“Through the innovative use of technologies, we will extend our capabilities to provide vital information and intelligence to support those professionals who protect and save lives, providing a safer and more peaceful world,” said Norio Hitsuishi, Executive Officer and Director of Global Surveillance at Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co., Ltd.
Network security cameras
The new i-PRO X-Series of network security cameras is the first example of this solutions approach making them ideal for the next generation of intelligent applications in business and society. With its built-in AI capabilities and open Software Development Kit, the camera range is designed for third party application development that can be tailored to a business customer’s needs.
“In today’s fast-moving world, we need to be proactive with our security technology to focus on prevention rather than simply utilising video as evidence following an incident,” said Gerard Figols, European Head of the Panasonic Security Business Unit. “By listening closely to our customers and working with our partners to develop security solutions to predict and meet their needs, our goal is to become the trusted next-generation security solutions provider.”