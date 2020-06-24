Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions, which was established on October 1, 2019 and formally operates as Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Corporation of America (PIPSA) in the United States of America, is changing its global brand to i-PRO.
i-PRO branding
The new i-PRO branding reflects a significant change in philosophy relative to the company’s go-to market strategies, product and integrated system offerings, and reseller and technology partnerships.
Comprised of the professional security surveillance, public safety, and medical imaging business units in the U.S., i-PRO will continue to build upon its expansive portfolio with new technologies and advanced AI-driven software and analytics that complement its best-in-class imaging technologies and edge products, and further build on a history of innovation and leadership that spans over 60 years with Panasonic.
Innovative technologies and solutions
“i-PRO is more than just a new company name or brand. It represents a significant shift in vision for our organisation globally, and the innovative technologies and solutions we currently have and will be introducing moving forward to support it,” said Bill Brennan, President, Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Corporation of America (PIPSA).
“We are a more versatile and agile company that can establish and implement new strategies and market specific programs and technologies faster and more efficiently to deliver solutions that set new benchmarks in performance with higher ROI and lower TCO. This is the new i-PRO.”
i-PRO is comprised of the following business units:
- Professional Security Surveillance, offering comprehensive IP and analog video surveillance, access control, and analytics solutions for professional applications that combine best-in-class hardware, management and control software, and deep learning AI analytics.
- Public Safety, providing advanced video solutions for law enforcement applications including next generation body worn cameras, in-vehicle video systems, evidence capture and management software, and intelligent analytics such as facial redaction to protect personal privacy.
- Medical Imaging, delivering high-performance cameras designed specifically for medical imaging devices and systems, and other industrial applications.
Integrated solutions
“By clearly focusing on these three core markets and working hand in hand with our dedicated channel partners, i-PRO will deliver new and innovative integrated solutions that meet today’s most demanding challenges with a forward-looking perspective to address tomorrow’s needs.”
“And we will work in lockstep with our headquarters in Japan to address the specific needs of our customers in the U.S., while remaining close partners with Panasonic, a key investor in i-PRO. We hope you join us on this exciting journey and engage in the new i-PRO experience. Our future is brighter than ever,” concluded Brennan.