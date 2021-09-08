Panasonic i-PRO EMEA is using The Security Event 2021 in Birmingham, one of Europe’s first large-scale security events, to be held face-to-face in 15 months, to share news about the newly-founded independent company that has been transferred from Panasonic.

Gerard Figols will be leading the security market expansion of the new company, as it becomes an independent organisation from Panasonic, effective October 1, 2021.

Innovative i-PRO products

Gerard Figols, who moves from heading Panasonic’s European Total Security business unit, will use the company’s new agility to quickly respond to market developments, delivering more high-quality products, in shorter development times and at good value for money. The objective is to make innovative i-PRO products more available and accessible and increase overall competitiveness.

Aligned with these goals, Panasonic i-PRO EMEA also aims to lead the widespread AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology adoption in the security camera market, by making AI the new standard.

The Security Event 2021

At The Security Event 2021, i-PRO has expanded its line-up with 4 new AI-capable outdoor models, with 2 MP resolution in bullet and dome shape. The current AI-capable portfolio includes cameras starting at 2 MP resolution, up to 4K, in order to give all businesses access to the advantages of AI.

i-PRO plans to triple the number of cameras in the range, over the next 6 to 12 months. Besides the advantages of cost savings, system reliability and flexibility, at the same level of accuracy as server-based systems, i-PRO AI-driven cameras are open systems that enable any developer to work on their own apps, to run on the cameras.

AI-driven outdoor camera models

“In order to underline our new direction and the evolution that the company is going through, combining expertise of more than 60 years of industry know-how, with innovative open technology, like AI, we will also begin to use i-PRO as the standalone product identity from April 1st, 2022,” said Gerard Figols, currently Head of Panasonic’s European Total Security business unit.

He adds, “It will be the same quality products, introducing additional innovation from the i-PRO brand and its value to bring the product to the next stage in this new era.”