Panasonic has announced the release of its new i-Pro Extreme U-Series of network security cameras. This new range of thirteen indoor and outdoor security cameras add a cost effective entry-to-mid-level range to the Panasonic line-up whilst maintaining the high performance, visibility and reliability that customers expect.
i-Pro Extreme U-Series cameras
The U-Series offers a wide selection of cameras with dome and bullet designs, varifocal and fixed lens options, Full HD and 4MP, along with vandal resistant and weather proofed designs for outdoor models. The range is ideal for price sensitive organisations in education, logistics, hospitals, office spaces, retail stores and many other applications.
The U-Series cameras deliver day and night time visibility with low level lighting and IR-LED capabilities to ensure clear colour, quality security images 24/7. The cameras use Panasonic’s iA (Intelligent Auto) technology to monitor scene dynamics and motion and adjusts camera settings automatically in real-time to reduce distortion, such as motion blur on moving objects.
Super Dynamic capabilities
The Super Dynamic capabilities allow the cameras to capture a wider range than traditional devices to ensure all locations and areas can be covered. Corridor mode adjusts the camera view to ensure stairways and long corridors can be monitored by a single camera.
Living up to Panasonic’s reputation for durability and reliability, the outdoor models in the line-up come with vandal resistant IK10 protection, water and dust protection and anti-corrosion screws.
H.265 compression and smart coding
Just like the other cameras in i-PRO Extreme platform segment, the U-Series uses H.265 compression and smart coding to reduce the amount of video data, which increases bandwidth efficiency and reduces storage requirements and costs.
The cameras can be connected and configured prior to installation while still in their box
The smart design and packaging of the U-Series can reduce the installation time of the cameras. For example, the cameras can be connected and configured prior to installation while still in their box. They also have motorised zoom and auto focus capabilities for faster set-up.
Cost-effective security cameras
“The U-Series is the ideal range of cameras for organisations that require cost effective security but can’t afford to compromise on performance, visual quality and reliability,” said Gerard Figols, European Head of the Panasonic Security Business Unit.
Gerard adds, “In combination with Panasonic’s Video Insight management software, which can be used with the Panasonic cameras without an additional licensing fee, it delivers an unbeatable security solution on price and performance that will provide peace of mind to a wide variety of organisations.” The first U-Series cameras will be available from April with new models being added throughout the year.